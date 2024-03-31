Travis Scott Drops Official Music Video for "FE!N" Featuring Playboi Carti

The song is featured on La Flame's latest studio album, Utopia, which was released in July 2023. The album features several guest appearances from Drake, Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, The Weeknd and more while debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart earning 496,000 album-equivalent units.

Scott became the 15th artist in Billboard history to have 100 career entries on the chart after all 19 songs on Utopia charted on the Hot 100. It was also nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammys. During a pair of stops in New York City on his Circus Maximus tour, Travis performed "FE!N" 26 times: 11 in the Barclays Center and 15 in Madison Square Garden.

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Travis revealed why he performed the song so many times that night in Brooklyn. According to Travis, he was feeding off the energy of the fans.

"Man, I have the best fans in the world and I go off the energy they give me, and they were wild that night, and so I just got even wilder," Scott said about the Brooklyn concert.