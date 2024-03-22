New Playboi Carti Selfie Featuring Pigtails Mystifies Fans

Shortly after delivering two guest appearances on Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You, Playboi Carti has surprised fans by debuting what looks to be a new hairstyle.

Carti, no stranger to outlandish fashion moments, shared a photo online showcasing his new look. The rapper, who has recently been sporting looks that could be empathetically described as "fashion mage" or "tactical thrift," was seen with pigtails and what looks to be a wig in a new photo.