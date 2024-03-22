New Playboi Carti Selfie Featuring Pigtails Mystifies Fans

Shortly after delivering two guest appearances on Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You, Playboi Carti has surprised fans by debuting what looks to be a new hairstyle.
Carti, no stranger to outlandish fashion moments, shared a photo online showcasing his new look. The rapper, who has recently been sporting looks that could be empathetically described as "fashion mage" or "tactical thrift," was seen with pigtails and what looks to be a wig in a new photo.
While the exact source of the photo is unclear, something familiar to Carti fans due to his mysterious and enigmatic nature, it's sparked a reaction online. Some fans suggested that he resembled the Wendy's mascot, while another tweet compared the look to Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.
Other tweeters just couldn't process the look, which ultimately isn't even the craziest style he's gone with in recent years.
Pigtails in hip-hop might seem like a bold new look, but his collaborator Drake also flipped a traditionally feminine style last year when he debuted buns that divided his fans. That's nothing new for Drake either, though, because he got the OVO Owl design braided into his hair earlier the same year, and shaved a heart into his hairline in 2021.
Carti made headlines for another recent look last month when he rocked a Balenciaga zip-up jacket which he covered with a U.S. Navy life preserver vast. Also included in the fit was camo NBHD shorts, a black MyLec Hockey goalie mask, embossed logo handle boots from TELFAR, with Nike Pro compression shorts and Tom Ford compression boxer briefs.