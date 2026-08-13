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'All That' Star Christy Knowings Dead at 46

Kenan Thompson wrote a tribute to the actress on social media.

Actress Christy Knowings attends Halloween Hotness 4: Heating Up For The Cure held at American Legion Hall on October 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Image via Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Christy Knowings, an actress and singer known for Nickelodeon’s All That, has died at age 46.

According to TMZ, Knowings’ family said she had an asthma attack last week that left her hospitalized with brain damage in the Los Angeles area. Her loved ones reportedly made the decision to take her off of life support on Tuesday (Aug. 11).

In an Instagram comment, her All That co-star Kenan Thompson wrote that “this one hit hard.”

“Never could have imagined this day!!” Thompson wrote. “Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!!”

In the late 1990s, Knowings appeared on And Now This, a sketch comedy show produced by Rosie O’Donnell, and starred on All That until the end of its sixth season in 2000.

Knowings’ memorable sketch characters included Penny Lane and Jessica, whom she played in the “Whateverrr!!!" sketch alongside Amanda Bynes. She also made a cameo in the the 10th Anniversary Special for All That.

The actress later appeared on Sesame Street, and in 2020, she released folk single “To the World.”

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