'All That' Star Christy Knowings Dead at 46

Christy Knowings, an actress and singer known for Nickelodeon’s All That, has died at age 46.

According to TMZ, Knowings’ family said she had an asthma attack last week that left her hospitalized with brain damage in the Los Angeles area. Her loved ones reportedly made the decision to take her off of life support on Tuesday (Aug. 11).

In an Instagram comment, her All That co-star Kenan Thompson wrote that “this one hit hard.”

“Never could have imagined this day!!” Thompson wrote. “Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!!”

In the late 1990s, Knowings appeared on And Now This, a sketch comedy show produced by Rosie O’Donnell, and starred on All That until the end of its sixth season in 2000.