The song is expected to land on the long-awaited follow-up to Carti’s sophomore album, Whole Lotta Red. He spoke about the project, which could be titled Music, during a November interview with Numéro Berlin.

“I’ve been recording in Paris, I love Paris. Amazing,” Carti told the publication. “I was recording, in a cave, for like three months, and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy. Then, I’m in a glass house, somewhere in the hills, and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I’m in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting.”

Carti teased new music in mid-November, when he confirmed his rescheduled Antagonist Tour, which was supposed to kick off this fall.

“Tickets for original dates will be valid for the new dates,” his team wrote in a press release. “Playboi Carti is gearing up for his new album and the Antagonist tour will follow once there is new music to share with fans.”