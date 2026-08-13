Fresh off of unveiling her friends-and-family exclusive Air Max 95 collab on social media earlier this week, Aya Brown and Nike have also made a version of the shoe that fans can actually cop.

Earlier today, the brand and the Brooklyn-based artist shared a short film on Instagram to announce the release of their Air Max 95 collab. Brown updates the classic Air Max sneaker by adding open mesh panels to the green suede and grey leather upper as well as adding a toggle system to the shoelaces. Arguably the most significant update comes in the form of the “abrown” branding on the tongue, which replaces the traditional “aimax” branding. The sneakers also come with a special box and a box cover that can be turned into a framed picture.

The Aya Brown x Nike Air Max 95 collab will be available starting on Friday, Aug. 15, exclusively at Nike’s New York City pop-up space at 47 Chrystie St. for $180. The project will then drop on Aug. 21 via SNKRS and at select retailers.