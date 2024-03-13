Playboi Carti Returns With New Song and Video "Ketamine"

New music from Playboi Carti made its debut tonight. "Ketamine" arrives alongside a music video on the artist's Instagram.

Carti announced the drop on Tuesday evening, notably without the help of Blackhaine, the bald, screaming British artist who's frequently helped the rapper tease releases.

In his absence, however, the artist formerly known as Kanye West tapped in by sharing the song’s teaser to his Instagram Stories. (Ye also shared it on his profile but quickly pulled that post.)

Watch "Ketamine" below.