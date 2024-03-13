Playboi Carti Returns With New Song and Video "Ketamine"

The song comes on the heels of Carti nabbing his first No. 1 on the Hot 100 courtesy of an appearance on Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign's "Carnival."

Mar 13, 2024
Playboi Carti kneeling on stage with microphone, performing live with guitarist in background
Burak Cingi / Redferns
New music from Playboi Carti made its debut tonight. "Ketamine" arrives alongside a music video on the artist's Instagram.

Carti announced the drop on Tuesday evening, notably without the help of Blackhaine, the bald, screaming British artist who's frequently helped the rapper tease releases.

In his absence, however, the artist formerly known as Kanye West tapped in by sharing the song’s teaser to his Instagram Stories. (Ye also shared it on his profile but quickly pulled that post.)

Watch "Ketamine" below.

Carti hasn’t released a full studio album since 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, and fans are waiting with bated breath for the follow-up project called Music. Kanye co-produced the December comeback track "2024" and appeared in the video. Since then, 27-year-old Carti has gifted fans with "H00DBYAIR," "BACKR00MS" featuring his "FE!N" collaborator Travis Scott, and, most recently, January's "EVILJ0RDAN."

The rapper was also featured on “Carnival” off Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s collaborative album, Vultures 1. On Monday, the track officially reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, rising from the No. 2 spot the week prior.

As reported by Complex’s Joe Price, the achievement is Ye’s fifth No. 1 overall and Ty Dolla Sign’s second. “Carnival” is also the first-ever No. 1 for Carti and Rich the Kid. In a video celebrating the feat, Ty thanked "my brother Carti for coming through with one of the hardest verses ever."

