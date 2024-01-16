Playboi Carti Shares Video for New Song "EVILJ0RDAN"

Playboi Carti is back with his new single “EVILJ0RDAN” and an accompanying music video.
Carti shared the music video to his secondary account, @opium_00pium, on Instagram.
British artist Blackhaine returned to help make the announcement in a new video shared on Monday where he screams, “New Carti [expletive] dropping today."
The artist has been announcing Carti’s latest releases, including “BACKR00MS” with Travis Scott, which dropped on New Year’s Day. The music video for the track has generated nearly 13 million views as of this writing and inspired some pretty wild YouTube comments.
The droplet singles from the Atlanta-born rapper are presumably taken from his upcoming third-studio album tentatively titled I Am Music.