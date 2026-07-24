YK Osiris

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YK Osiris.
Music

YK Osiris Assures Fans He’s Doing Much Better After Posting Concerning Photo

"That shit looked bad," the singer admitted, after explaining what actually happened to him.

Trey Alston385 days ago
YK osiris now on the left, YK osiris last year on the right
Music

YK Osiris Shares Concerning Photo and Admits He's 'Going Through It'

He wrote with the picture, "Mannn I'm going through it."

Trey Alston386 days ago
A man in a brown coat and clear glasses poses in front of a backdrop with "Bob Marley" text.
Music

Yk Osiris Says Fear of ‘Humiliation’ Is Preventing Him From Releasing New Music

YK Osiris made the revelation during a live stream with Lil Rodney Son.

Mark Elibert452 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: YK Osiris attends Culture Creators: 8th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Style

YK Osiris Shows Off Birkin Bags He Bought for His Future Girlfriend: 'Just For My Baby'

Taking a note from Drake, the "Worth It" singer is stocking up on Birkin bags for his future partner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams696 days ago
Three men smiling at separate events, all wearing jackets; one with a leather jacket, another with chains, and the last with a floral print
Music

YK Osiris Says ‘Neither’ Meek Mill or Akademiks Would Win in a Fight, Believes He Can Beat Them Both Up

The Florida native has already showed off his boxing skills against Blueface and Lil Uzi Vert.

Mark Elibert857 days ago
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Music

YK Osiris Responds to Barber Claiming He Didn't Pay for His $100 Haircut (UPDATE)

The barber claimed Osiris paid for the first haircut and included tip but things changed when he needed a shape-up.

Mark Elibert1054 days ago
Music

Meek Mill Slammed for Defending YK Osiris After Rapper Forces Himself on Sukihana: 'Please He a Good Kid'

YK Osiris has since apologized for his actions, which he says he takes "full responsibility" for.

Joe Price1136 days ago
Music

YK Osiris Called Out for Grabbing and Kissing Sukihana, Who Says She Was ‘Hurt’ and ’Scared to Stand Up’ (UPDATE)

An uncomfortable video shows the "Worth It" rapper forcing himself on the 'Love &amp; Hip Hop: Miami' star while others look on.

Joe Price1137 days ago
YK Osiris photographed attending a Spotify event.
Music

YK Osiris Honors Drake and Usher With His Latest Tattoos

YK Osiris decided to pay homage to Usher and Drake with his latest pieces of ink, incorporating logos that have become synonymous with the two artists.

Jose Martinez1402 days ago
YK Osiris Admits He Went Broke After "Worth It"
Music

YK Osiris Reveals He Went Broke After Success of "Worth It"

The Jacksonville rapper shed more light on his highly publicized financial issues, claiming he went broke after failing to properly manage his money.

Joshua Espinoza1450 days ago
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YK Osiris onstage during Juneteenth Voter Registration Concert & Rally at Murphy Park Fairgrounds
Music

YK Osiris Flirts With Lizzo in Instagram Video: 'Check Your DM'

Despite a 10-year age difference, YK Osiris didn't shy away from publicly shooting his shot with Lizzo, telling the pop star to check her DMs.

Brad Callas1455 days ago
YK Osiris photographed at Spotify event
Music

Video Circulates of YK Osiris Reacting to Man Trying to Sell Him Candy: 'You Gotta Get You a Job'

A video is circulating on social media of YK Osiris telling a 21-year-old man to get a job after the man tries to sell the rapper candy outside of an event.

tara mahadevan1489 days ago
YK Osiris attends Quavo's Birthday Celebration
Music

Tyre Sampson's Family Says YK Osiris Used Death for Clout and Never Paid Funeral Costs; Rapper Responds (UPDATE)

Tyre's brother made the allegation via Facebook on Saturday, claiming YK Osiris even went so far as to photoshop a bogus screenshot of a $15,000 donation.

Joshua Espinoza1568 days ago
YK Osiris performs at 2019 XXL Freshman concert
Music

YK Osiris Confirms He’s Speaking With Family About Covering Funeral Costs for Teen Who Died at Amusement Park

Jacksonville native YK Osiris confirmed he’s looking to pay for the funeral of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who died at an amusement park in Orlando.

Brad Callas1571 days ago
YK Osiris onstage during Juneteenth Voter Registration Concert & Rally at Murphy Park Fairgrounds
Music

YK Osiris Wants to Pay for Funeral of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Roller Coaster Accident

YK Osiris took to social media to offer to pay for the funeral of a 14-year-old boy who died this week after falling from a ride at an Orlando amusement park.

Brad Callas1581 days ago
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Young Thug and YK Osiris attend dinner celebrating Young Thug's album "Punk"
Music

YK Osiris Uses Money Challenge to Declare Himself Debt Free Before Realizing He Still Owes Young Thug

The Jacksonville artist made the claim while participating in the now-viral "Money Challenge." YK Osiris previously pledged to clear all his debts in 2022.

Joshua Espinoza1640 days ago
YK Osiris attends "Keeping Up With The Jones" Turkey Giveaway
Music

YK Osiris on Owing Money: 'I Just Don't Make Smart Bets'

The musician caught up with Barstool Sports last week and explained why it is that he’s seemingly in a continous cycle of being in debt to others. 

Brenton Blanchet1650 days ago

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