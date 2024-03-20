YK Osiris Says ‘Neither’ Meek Mill or Akademiks Would Win in a Fight, Believes He Can Beat Them Both Up

YK Osiris thinks people shouldn't bet on neither Meek Mill nor Akademiks in a fight.

During a run-in with TMZ in NYC, the Florida native was asked about the ongoing beef between the Philly native and the internet personality. According to TMZ, Osiris believes he'll beat up both of them in a fight.

When asked which person he would bet on in a fight, Osiris said "neither" and claimed they would have a better chance at betting on him instead. Osiris is no stranger to fights as he's boxed Blueface, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Tjay and more in the past.

When Meek and Ak reignited their feud earlier this month, Damon Feldman, the CEO of Official Celebrity Boxing, offered both men one million to settle their issues in a boxing ring in Atlanta. Neither party signed the paperwork for the match, however they did try to handle things in a less violent way.

Meek let it be known he wants his own podcast called Culture Currency, and Akademiks offered one million for 52 episodes, ownership of the audio and video, and the option to extend Meek's contract for a second year.