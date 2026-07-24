Featured
Uggs are a winter staple. Here are some of our favorite celebs have styled them over the years.Mike DeStefano
Everything from Levi's sherpa trucker jackets to Gore-Tex Oakley shells will be discounted during Amazon's Black Friday sales.Lei Takanashi
The star of Canada's women's hockey team talks going for Gold at the Beijing Olympics, the need for representation in hockey, and her challenge to Drake.Natalie Harmsen
The Canadian Olympic hopeful talks about going for Gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the new tricks he's busting out, and his love for Drake.Dragana Kovacevic