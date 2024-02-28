Parks Project and Campbell's Bring 'Winter Warmth' to the Season With New Collection

In partnership with lifestyle apparel brand Parks Project, Campbell's is spreading 'Winter Warmth' with a new collection perfect for spending time outdoors nature or cozying up inside.

These pieces were available for purchase through an official drawing (which is now closed) on the NTWRK mobile app. Fans could score items from the exclusive 'Winter Warmth' collection, which includes reversible fleeces and a companion beanie.

"Campbell’s treasures the joy of snow days and the comfort of warming up with a bowl of soup after a day spent outside,” said Gary Mazur, Campbell’s Vice President of Soup and Broth. “The Campbell’s x Parks Project ‘Winter Warmth’ collection vividly embodies this feeling, inviting everyone to indulge in the comfort and warmth.”

Each purchase also comes with traditional winter must-haves: Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup from the Campbell's brand.

"At Parks Project, we are very selective with our brand partners - Campbell’s is an iconic brand that is an authentic part of a camping and park experience. We're excited to work with them to help us amplify our Leave It Better mission to inspire a new generation of conservationists," added Keith Eshelman, Parks Project CEO.

Check out the 'Winter Warmth' collection below.