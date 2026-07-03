Alex Winter

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bill ted
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Trailer Featuring Kid Cudi

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' gets a lengthier trailer ahead of its Sept. 1 release. Keep an eye out for Cudi, as well as Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving.

Trace William Cowen2186 days ago
Keanu Reeves
Pop Culture

'Bill & Ted 3' Officially Underway With Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Original Writers

Three decades later, 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' is in pre-production and being shopped around at Cannes.

Marco Margaritoff2993 days ago
Alex Winter
Pop Culture

'Bill & Ted' Star Alex Winter Says He Was Sexually Abused as a Child

The actor turned director says it took him a long time to come to turns with.

Joe Price3088 days ago

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