The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals For Winter Jackets

Everything from Levi's sherpa trucker jackets to Gore-Tex Oakley shells will be discounted during Amazon's Black Friday sales.

Nov 22, 2023
Black Friday is almost here. While you may be planning to line up in front of your favorite big box retailer after Thanksgiving dinner, it's much easier to just click away on a laptop from the comfort of your home.

While there are many great sales to consider this week, one of our personal favorites is Amazon's Black Friday Deals. If you're one of those people who's just looking for an affordable winter jacket, Amazon is truly the best place to go.

Whether you're looking for a statement piece like a leather aviator jacket, a Gore-Tex ski shell, or a super warm down-filled puffer, Amazon's Black Friday offerings provide a winter coat that's perfect for you or a loved one.

Levi's Vintage Fit Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Sale Price: $71.51 (orig. $108)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

Levi's collaborations with brands like Denim Tears, ERL, and Born X Raised this year have reminded us how Levi's always has a great range of denim staples. This Vintage Fit Sherpa Trucker jacket is a perfect example. It boasts a timeless look, is lined with warm sherpa fleece, and comes in three different washes to choose from. A winterized denim jacket is a welcome addition to any wardrobe, especially when it can be purchased for under $100. 

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Ultra Loft Lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket

Sale Price: $66.30-$57.16 (orig. $89.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

Tommy Hilfiger has been on a roll this year by releasing collaborations with brands like Martine Rose, Awake NY, and Avirex. While those limited edition releases are great, the brand's mainline offerings are also worthy of consideration this winter. One of the best winter jackets on sale during Amazon's Black Friday sales is this packable Tommy Hilfiger puffer. The jacket boasts the label's Ultra Loft Faux Down insulation, which is so lightweight that it can be packed and stored into an matching adjustable bag. The puffer's colors play off Tommy Hilfiger's signature logo. It also includes three pockets and features a logo hit on the back of the collar. 

Calvin Klein Lightweight Puffer Water-Resistant Down Men’s Jacket

Sale Price: $50.59 (orig. $69.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

Calvin Klein makes more than great underwear. They also have solid outerwear that's discounted during Amazon's Black Friday sales. This lightweight puffer is water-resistant, warm, and boasts three pockets. It features subtle branding, which is perfect for those looking for an affordable winter coat that isn't too loud. The simple look also makes it a great for layering. 

Marmot Men’s Fordham Jacket

Sale Price: $227.50 (orig. $325)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

If you're current winter jacket isn't keeping you warm enough, this Fordham Jacket by Marmot will have you covered. This Marmot jacket is one of the only  Amazon Black Friday deals that will bless you with a 700-Fill down coat for an incredible price. On top of being ridiculously warm, Marmot's Fordham jacket is also made with NanoPro fabric, which is waterproof and breathable. The jacket's zip-off hood can also be stowed in the closet for calmer winter days. To top it all off, the coat's generously-sized pockets are perfect for keeping your hands warm when it's freezing outside. 

Oakley Unbound Gore-Tex Shell Jacket

Sale Price: $245.44 (orig. $385)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

There's more to buying a good winter coat than just purchasing a single down jacket. While a solid down-filled coat will get you through most of the winter, it will not stand up well against heavy snow storms or chilly rain fall. That's when a good waterproof shell comes in and this Amazon Black Friday Deal is perfect for anyone looking to buy one. Oakley is currently selling Unbound Gore-Tex Shell Jackets on Amazon for nearly $140 off. The shell is completely made out of recycled materials and boasts two-layer Gore-Tex fabric, which provides unmatched waterproof and windproof protection. Fully taped seams prevent water from seeping through the jacket and pit vents let the wearer shed heat with the pull of a zipper. The jacket also boasts several pockets and adjustable velcro cuffs. It's also optimized for skiing and includes a mesh-lined pocket designed to hold ski goggles along with a sleeve pocket for lift passes. Whether you wear this on or off the slopes, this Oakley Amazon Black Friday deal is hard to pass up. 

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Men's Casual Aviator

Sale Price: $122.70 (orig. $350)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com 

Remember how cozy Drake looked when he was sitting on of the CN Tower for the cover of Views? If you're looking for something similar, this sherpa-lined aviator jacket from Karl Lagerfeld Paris should get the job done. This faux leather shearling jacket is a true statement piece that won't break the bank, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday discount. 

Helly-Hansen Mens Tromsoe Down Jacket

Sale Price: $240 (orig. $320)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

Older heads remember when Helly Hansen laced Mobb Deep with bubble jackets around the time they released Hell on Earth. Thankfully, Helly Hansen is still alive and well. And the Norwegian outerwear brand is offering up this amazing winter coat for Amazon's Black Friday deals. Helly Hansen's Tromsoe jacket is a puffer that boasts High Loft insulation, which regulates the wearer's body temp on milder winter days while providing plenty of warmth on the coldest. The jacket boasts waterproof, windproof and breathable fabric. Taped seams protect the jacket against all elements. The jacket includes also includes a detachable hood, glove-friendly hand warmer pockets, adjustable cuffs, and more. This is a hefty winter coat that's ideal if you're looking to shell out a little more for a durable down jacket on Black Friday. 

Flavor Men's Real Leather Bomber Jacket

Sale Price: $143.99 (orig. $179.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

It seems like everyone is wearing Avirex leather jackets these days. Unfortunately, it's tough to cough up $1,000 for one of the label's popular "Icon" jackets. But a military-inspired leather jacket is a timeless statement piece and Amazon's Black Friday deals surprisingly has a style to offer. This leather bomber jacket by Flavor is crafted out of genuine pigskin leather, boasts a smooth polyester lining, and features army-inspired patches. It's truly a decent Avirex "dupe."  

Timberland Men's Standard Ironhide Hooded Insulated Jacket

Sale Price: $115.90 (orig. $169.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com

Timberland is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. So, why not consider some of the the great Amazon Black Friday deals they have to offer? One standout deal is this Timberland PRO Ironhide Insulated Hooded Jacket that's as rugged as the brand's classic's boots. It boasts zoned Thermolite insulation to help keep you warm and RainRepel to shield yourself from quick showers or damp conditions. The jacket's gussets and articulated elbows are designed for maximum mobility. Multiple pockets keep your hands warm and your essentials close. Here's a jacket that's perfect for those looking for an affordable winter coat the covers all the bases. 

Eddie Bauer Men's StratusTherm Down Jacket

Sale Price: $69.50 (orig. $139.99)
Where to Buy It: Amazon.com 

Eddie Bauer has recently been gaining more traction in the fashion space , thanks to its well-made collaborations with JJJJound and Buck Mason. While those collaborations are pricey, many of the brand's regular offerings are more affordable and being sold for great prices during Amazon's Black Friday sales. This StratusTherm down jacket boasts 650-down insulation, a recycled shell, and secure zip-hand pockets. For under $100, it's a steal worth picking up. 

