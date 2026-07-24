Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics is a global multi-sport event organized by the International Olympic Committee, first held in 1924. It features disciplines like alpine skiing, figure skating, ice hockey, and bobsledding, drawing athletes worldwide to compete on snow and ice. Each edition is hosted by a different city, showcasing unique regional winter sports traditions and innovations in venue design. Fans return to the Winter Olympics for the high-stakes competition that highlights breakthrough performances and intense national rivalries on snow and ice. Its relevance traces back to iconic moments like the Miracle on Ice in 1980 and the rise of freestyle skiing, which have shaped the Games’ evolving cultural and athletic significance.

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Brady Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk and Quinn Hughes attend a celebration of the USA Men's Hockey Team's Olympic Gold at E11EVEN Miami on February 23, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
Sports

Team USA Ended a 46-Year Olympic Drought — Then Celebrated in Miami

After an overtime Olympic gold win over Canada, Team USA headed to Miami to celebrate its first title since 1980.

Maggie Ekberg151 days ago
MILAN, ITALY - February 17: Alysa Liu of the United States reacts after performing her routine during the Figure Skating, Women's Singles Skating, Short Program at the Milano Ice Skating Arena at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 on February 17th, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
Sports

Alysa Liu Wins Olympic Gold, First U.S. Women’s Singles Title Since 2002

20-year-old Alysa Liu took home the gold medal for women's individual figure skating at the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

Megan Rubenstein156 days ago
Gymnast Simone Biles of the United States during an interview at the Figure Skating, Men's Singles Skating-Free Skating competition at the Milano Ice Skating Arena at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 on February 13th, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
Pop Culture

Simone Biles Comforts Ilia Malinin After Olympic Struggle: 'Everything Happens for a Reason'

Simone Biles stepped in during Ilia Malinin’s Milan interview to offer support and perspective after his tough Olympic free skate.

Cheryl Thompson156 days ago
Lindsey Vonn wearing a Red Bull beanie with pom-poms, holding skis, looking thoughtful.
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Flown Home on Stretcher After Harrowing Injury That Left Her Leg 'in Pieces'

Lindsey Vonn’s competition ends in tragedy as she’s taken to the airport by ambulance to return home.

Effie Orfanides158 days ago
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Ape Drums, Diplo and Walshy Fire of Major Lazer visit SiriusXM Studios on December 04, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Music

Major Lazer Gives Major Boost to Jamaican Bobsled Team With $10K Donation

Group member Walshy Fire has said the band "is basically a Jamaican sound system in its roots."

Shawn Setaro162 days ago
Jutta Leerdam and Ye
Sports

Jutta Leerdam Uses Kanye West Grammy Speech to Celebrate Olympic Gold

Leerdam shattered an Olympic record in women's speed skating.

tara mahadevan162 days ago
10,000 Condoms Sold in Olympic Village in 72 Hours—Now There's a Shortage
Sports

10,000 Condoms Distributed in Olympic Village in 72 Hours — Now There’s a Shortage

After the Olympic Village supply was exhausted in three days, officials confirmed more condoms are being shipped in.

Bernadette Giacomazzo162 days ago
Bronze medalist Sturla Holm Laegreid of Team Norway reacts on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 20km Individual on day four of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Anterselva Biathlon Arena on February 10, 2026 in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy
Sports

Norwegian Biathlete Bronze Medalist Admits He Cheated on Girlfriend Post-Race Interview

After winning the bronze medal, Sturla Holm used his post-race interview to reveal that he cheated on his girlfriend.

Joe Price165 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul attend the premiere of "Paul American" at Tempo by Hilton New York Times Square on March 26, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Jake Paul Sobs After Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Wins Gold at Winter Olympics: ‘I Can’t Stop Crying'

Jutta Leerdam broke an Olympic record and won the women's 1000m race in the 2026 Winter Olympics speedskating event on Monday

Jaelani Turner-Williams166 days ago
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Lindsey Vonn Airlifted Off Course After Crashing Out in Winter Olympics
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted From Course After Crashing Out in Winter Olympics

Racing in the Milano Cortina downhill on a torn ACL, Vonn suffered a brutal fall that halted the event and left her 2026 Olympic return hanging by a thread.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
Gus Kenworthy
Sports

Olympic Skier Gus Kenworth Writes ‘F*CK ICE’ in Snow With Urine

He urged people to call state senators to speak out against ICE and its funding.

Trey Alston168 days ago
A ski jumper in mid-air, wearing a helmet and ski suit, against a dark sky. Snowy slope visible on the left.
Sports

Winter Olympics Officials Address Claim Ski Jumpers Injected Their Penises With Acid

The World Anti-Doping Agency could potentially launch an investigation into the allegations.

Joe Price169 days ago
A female speed skater in an orange uniform and headband, adjusting her sunglasses, appears focused and ready for competition.
Pop Culture

Jutta Leerdam Poses in Skin-Tight Leggings in Front of Olympic Rings

Speed skating star Jutta Leerdam poses in skin-tight leggings in front of the Olympic Rings ahead of the 2026 Winter Games.

Effie Orfanides173 days ago
Lindsey Vonn's Winter Olympic Future Remains Uncertain After Horrifying Crash
Sports

Lindsey Vonn's Winter Olympic Future Remains Uncertain After Horrifying Crash

'Doing my best right now,' she wrote in an update to her fans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo175 days ago
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Lindsey Vonn of Team United States crashes out during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on January 30, 2026 in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Crash in Final Race Before Winter Olympics

The 41-year-old skier was injured in a crash during the Crans-Montana downhill in Switzerland, just days before the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Cheryl Thompson176 days ago

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