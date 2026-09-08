Dragana Kovacevic Portrait

Dragana Kovacevic

Joined December 2020 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

Toronto artist Alexis Exe poses in front of several of her paintings inside her home

Toronto Artist Alexis Eke Draws Love Letters to Black Women Everywhere | Northern Clutch

In the latest episode of Northern Clutch, Alexis Eke tells us about her come up, the support of her Toronto community, and the Black women who inspire her art.

Dragana Kovacevic1547 days ago
Charlotte Day Wilson does the metal hand sign in her home studio

Toronto’s Charlotte Day Wilson Is Bringing It Full Circle | Northern Clutch

Toronto artist Charlotte Day Wilson takes us into her creative process and talks about the importance of embracing her queer identity and her Toronto community.

Dragana Kovacevic1630 days ago
Mark McMorris of Canada competes during the Men's Big Air Final at PyeongChang 2018

Canadian Olympic Snowboarder Mark McMorris Has New Tricks Up His Sleeve at Beijing

The Canadian Olympic hopeful talks about going for Gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the new tricks he's busting out, and his love for Drake.

Dragana Kovacevic1685 days ago
Homer Simpson having a feast with lots of food

The 30 Best New Canadian Restaurants of 2021

From burger shops to fusion joints to elevated street eats, here are some of the best Canadian eateries that bravely set up shop in the last year.

Dragana Kovacevic1732 days ago
Rising Toronto artist LU KALA posts in a park

How Rising Toronto Artist LU KALA Is Redefining Pop Music

Canadian music artist LU KALA is breaking the mould. Here, she talks about smashing the pop paradigm, uplifting other women and Black artists, and her next EP.

Dragana Kovacevic1799 days ago
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adidas Confirmed app illustration with various Yeezy sneakers

How adidas CONFIRMED Will Change the Game for Sneakerheads in Canada

Looking for the best shoe app in Canada? There's a new contender: the adidas CONFIRMED app is officially available in the Great White North. Find out more.

Dragana Kovacevic1800 days ago
Eric Bauza, the voice of Bugs Bunny in Space Jam 2

Meet Eric Bauza, the Canadian Behind Many Voices in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' | Northern Clutch

In the latest episode of Northern Clutch, the Scarborough-bred voiceover actor speaks on how the borough shaped him, voicing Bugs Bunny, and meeting LeBron.

Dragana Kovacevic1891 days ago
Illustration of 1800 Tequila Silver alongside margarita and paloma cocktails against a night city skyline

8 Tequila Cocktails That'll Make Your Summer Hit Different

Tequila maestro James Bailey is about to take your understanding of this sweet elixir to the next level. Get his top 8 must-try and easy-lift recipes.

Dragana Kovacevic1907 days ago
Karena Evans, Taj Critchlow and Drake

Karena Evans and Taj Critchlow on Their New Podcast Debuting at No.1 in Canada

Best known as Taj Critchlow, Director X, and Karena Evans, this Toronto-bred creative powerhouse of executive producers and directors are smashing stigmas.

Dragana Kovacevic1910 days ago
Gyimah Gariba

Meet the Toronto Artist Behind UGG Canada’s Bold New Campaign

Get to know Gyimah Gariba, the Canadian illustrator UGG tapped to rep their FLUFF FOR ALL campaign, highlighting their vibrant new Fluff collection.

Dragana Kovacevic1914 days ago
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best new canadian restaurants

The Best New Canadian Restaurants of 2020

The finest eateries that just opened their doors in the country, from coast to coast.

Dragana Kovacevic2100 days ago

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