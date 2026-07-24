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George RR Martin GOT prequels
Pop Culture

George R.R. Martin Gives Update on HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Quest

The 'Game of Thrones' originator says one of HBO's five incubated prequels has already been scrapped. So far Jane Goldman's untitled spinoff is the only to receive a pilot order.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2966 days ago
Pop Culture

Arya From "Game of Thrones" Is a Potential Shoe-in For "The Last of Us" Movie

Naughty Dog's masterpiece is getting the silver screen treatment.

Ewen Hosie4253 days ago

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