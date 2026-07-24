From Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show look to the Met Gala dress code, these are the style moments and trends that have made the most noise in 2026.Mike DeStefano
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Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, and A’ja Wilson are among the women reshaping what influence in sports can look like.Olivia Tauber
Our picks for the best new movies & shows for Feb. 11-Feb. 13. Including 'Bel-Air,' 'Inventing Anna,' 'Marry Me,' the Super Bowl, the Winter Olympics, and more.Karla Rodriguez
The Rexdale, Ontario native is looking to inspire a new generation of Canadian winter athletes when she competes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.Oren Weisfeld