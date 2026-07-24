Adele Shared the Tracklist for '30' and Fans Are Already Gravitating Toward One Song in Particular
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Adele released the tracklist for her upcoming album '30,' which is arriving later this month, and people have already gravitated to one song in particular.Jose Martinez
Chrissy Teigen has responded to the deluge of criticism she received after she told a story about the most expensive purchase she ever regretted.Joe Price
Forgot about Valentine’s Day again this year? Have no fear. We’ve rounded up the best last-minute gifts on Amazon Prime, so you can avoid looking like you don’t care. Spoiler alert: This list does include flowers. And chocolate.Complex
The best summer rieslings to try before you die.Raoul Segarra