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Angelina Jolie in a strapless gown and Brad Pitt in a tuxedo at a red carpet event, surrounded by photographers.
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Secures Legal Victory Amid Winery Dispute With Angelina Jolie

The owners of Château Miraval have been forced to testify in the legal battle between the former couple.

Joe Price29 days ago
costco
Life

Costco Recalls Nearly 1 Million Bottles of Prosecco: Do Not Open

Customers are being warned not to open a brand of prosecco sold at Costco due to a hidden hazard.

Jessica Mcbride256 days ago
On1
Music

E-40 Launches ON1 Infusion Wine Featuring 5 Fruit-Infused Flavors

The brand currently has five flavors, including Mango, Mixed Berry, and Peach.

Jaelani Turner-Williams348 days ago
Regina King and DJ Buttercream (Ian Alexander Jr) attend the Childhelp Hosts An Evening Celebrating Hollywood Heroes at Riviera 31 on October 18, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Regina King Reveals How She Maintains Her Connection to Her Late Son Ian

The actress recently launched a wine brand, in memory of Ian.

Alex Gonzalez353 days ago
Jayson Tatum in a Boston Celtics jersey and Michael Jordan in a Chicago Bulls jersey, both on the court.
Sports

Jayson Tatum Recalls Spilling Wine on Michael Jordan: 'My Hands Were Shaking'

Over the summer, Tatum revealed he has Jordan saved in his phone as "Uncle Mike."

Mark Elibert549 days ago
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Angelina Jolie in an elegant strapless dress and Brad Pitt in a classic black tuxedo on the red carpet at AFI Fest
Pop Culture

Angelina Jolie Urges Brad Pitt to Drop Multi-Million Dollar Winery Lawsuit: 'End the Fighting'

Pitt sued his ex for selling her stakes in Chateau Miraval SA without his consent.

Joshua Espinoza736 days ago
Man with medium-length hair smiling, wearing a black suit and white shirt. No tie
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Hit With Countersuit in Winery Battle for Allegedly Misappropriating Funds

The Oscar-winner's legal battle over Château Miraval continues.

Brad Callas801 days ago
Woman in a marathon bib holding a wine glass, with text overlay "Marathon Day."
Pop Culture

Viral TikTok Shows Man Running London Marathon and Sampling New Wine at Every Mile

The connoisseur had to guess each wine’s vintage, grape, and producer.

tara mahadevan822 days ago
Style

Rihanna Holding Wine Glasses in Street Was the Initial Inspiration for Louis Vuitton Campaign, Says Director Martine Syms

The campaign's director told Complex that Rihanna's style on and off the streets served as inspiration for the visual.

Alex Ocho927 days ago
travis scott and brad pitt are pictured
Music

Travis Scott Gives Fans a Look at Holiday Gift Basket Sent to Him by 'My Dawg' Brad Pitt

As fans will note, Scott recorded 'Utopia' at Pitt's Miraval Studios.

Trace William Cowen928 days ago
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Life

Massive Spill Turns Road in Portugal Into a Red Wine River

A 600,000-gallon accident gave citizens of a small town in Portugal the booziest Sunday they've ever seen.

Alex Ocho1047 days ago
Halle Berry lead image for news story
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Claps Back at Troll Saying She’s ‘Posting Nudes for Attention in Menopause’

Halle Berry shut down a troll who had a negative take on her latest Instagram photo. The pic featured Berry nude while drinking wine on a balcony.

Dayna Haffenden1201 days ago
beer and wine sales hit all time low
Life

Beer and Wine Sales In Canada Hit New Low

Studies are showing that Gen Z is less interested in alcohol, but alcohol sales are down across the board in Canada, with beer and wine sales hitting a new low.

Louis Pavlakos1241 days ago
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend premiere of 'By the Sea'
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Claims Angelina Jolie 'Sought to Inflict Harm' by Selling Stake of Their Wine Company to 'Stranger'

Pitt alleges ex-wife Angelina Jolie "sought to inflict harm" by selling shares of their wine company to "a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions."

Brad Callas1508 days ago
-40 Introduces Orangesicle and Blueberry Flavors to His Wine Label
Music

E-40 Introduces Orangesicle and Blueberry Flavors to His Wine Label

The Bay Area legend announced the sparking wine flavors earlier this week. The products will be distributed by Southern Glazer's Wine &amp; Spirits.

Joshua Espinoza1596 days ago
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ngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the premiere of "By the Sea" at the 2015 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Reportedly Sues Angelina Jolie Over Sale of French Winery

The divorced couple purchased the property and business back in 2008, and allegedly agreed not to sell their halves without the other's consent.

Joshua Espinoza1618 days ago
Bow Wow
Music

Bow Wow Announces Plan to Quit Drinking, Breaks Own Resolution Two Days Into New Year

Bow Wow publicly announced that he planned to quit drinking alcohol in 2022, but just two days into the new year, he broke his own resolution.

Joe Price1664 days ago
Post Malone Maison No. 9 hoodie.
Style

Post Malone's Maison No. 9 Reveals Second Capsule Collection

Post Malone's Maison No. 9 Rose has just revealed its latest capsule collection which includes a variety of different items like hoodies, shirts, and a dog toy.

Jordan Rose1703 days ago

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