Massive Spill Turns Road in Portugal Into a Red Wine River

Citizens of a small coastal town in Portugal were left stunned after an accident turned their streets into a boozy river over the weekend.

Per the New York Post, it all went down on Sunday morning in São Lorenco de Bairro when two tanks owned by Levira Distillery suddenly burst. The tanks, which carried 600,000 gallons of red wine between them, emptied and flooded the roadways.

Environmental concerns were raised by town officials over the spill possibly reaching the Certima River. The Anadia Fire Department was able to divert the wine to a nearby field, but the basement of a home near the distillery ended up flooding, according to local media.

"We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams do so immediately," said Levira Distillery in a statement. "We are committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible."

The wine-soaked soil at the field was sent to a special treatment plant.