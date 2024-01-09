Travis Scott Gives Fans a Look at Holiday Gift Basket Sent to Him by 'My Dawg' Brad Pitt

Travis Scott is giving fans a look at the holiday-timed haul, complete with rosé, he received from none other than Brad Pitt.

In recent days, La Flame shard a quick snap to Instagram showing a gift basket sent to him by the Babylon actor.

“Brad [Pitt] my dawg 5 ever,” he wrote in the caption of the Stories update, which included a photo showing a basket from Pitt's Miraval wine label.

Pitt previously co-owned the Miraval vineyard and château in France with Angelina Jolie, to whom he was married from 2014 to 2019. Jolie, however, has since sold her stake in the company, while Pitt's business partnership with Marc Perrin remains in effect.