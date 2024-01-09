Travis Scott Gives Fans a Look at Holiday Gift Basket Sent to Him by 'My Dawg' Brad Pitt

Travis Scott is giving fans a look at the holiday-timed haul, complete with rosé, he received from none other than Brad Pitt.
In recent days, La Flame shard a quick snap to Instagram showing a gift basket sent to him by the Babylon actor.
“Brad [Pitt] my dawg 5 ever,” he wrote in the caption of the Stories update, which included a photo showing a basket from Pitt's Miraval wine label.
Pitt previously co-owned the Miraval vineyard and château in France with Angelina Jolie, to whom he was married from 2014 to 2019. Jolie, however, has since sold her stake in the company, while Pitt's business partnership with Marc Perrin remains in effect.
Miraval Studios, meanwhile, exists on the same property and was the site of recording sessions for Scott’s latest album, last year’s Utopia. At one point, Scott went so far as to refer to the space as "my house."
As Dave fans will note, Pitt himself was seen stepping into a vocal booth for the Season 3 finale “Looking for Love,” which also featured cameos from Drake and Rachel McAdams.
As for new music from Scott, fans have a pair of features on Kid Cudi's Insano album to look forward to this Friday. As previously reported, the album was originally slated for a 2023 rollout but was ultimately pushed back so that Cudi could "make sure that everything lines up" while giving fans "the best version of myself."