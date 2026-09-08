Raoul Segarra
Latest Stories
10 Summer Rieslings to Try Before You Die
The best summer rieslings to try before you die.
10 Affordable Italian Wines to Try Before You Die
You don't have to be an expert to enjoy wine that's affordable and delicious.
10 White Wines To Drink This Winter
White wine is only fitting for this white winter.
Wines That Will Impress Every Type of Girl This Holiday
Mission wooing her, accomplished.
Sparkling Wines That Are Perfect For Summer Sipping
Think beyond champagne with these bottles of bubbly from around the world.
Red Wines You Can Still Drink During the Summer
Robust reds that can stand up to the heat.
Fake the Funk: 10 Ways to Sound Like You Know What You're Talking About When Discussing Wine
Know absolutely nothing about wine? A wine expert shows you how to fake it until you make it.