Raoul Segarra Portrait

Raoul Segarra

Joined July 2014 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

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10 Summer Rieslings to Try Before You Die

The best summer rieslings to try before you die.

Raoul Segarra4487 days ago
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10 Affordable Italian Wines to Try Before You Die

You don't have to be an expert to enjoy wine that's affordable and delicious.

Raoul Segarra4549 days ago
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10 White Wines To Drink This Winter

White wine is only fitting for this white winter.

Raoul Segarra4592 days ago
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Wines That Will Impress Every Type of Girl This Holiday

Mission wooing her, accomplished.

Raoul Segarra4656 days ago
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Red Wines to Drink Instead of Pinot Noir

Drink outside of the box.

Raoul Segarra4726 days ago
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12 French Wines to Try Before You Die

Around the world in a bottle.

Raoul Segarra4759 days ago
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Sparkling Wines That Are Perfect For Summer Sipping

Think beyond champagne with these bottles of bubbly from around the world.

Raoul Segarra4798 days ago
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Red Wines You Can Still Drink During the Summer

Robust reds that can stand up to the heat.

Raoul Segarra4819 days ago
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The Best Wines For Booze Drinkers

Wine for spirited drinkers.

Raoul Segarra4872 days ago
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Fake the Funk: 10 Ways to Sound Like You Know What You're Talking About When Discussing Wine

Know absolutely nothing about wine? A wine expert shows you how to fake it until you make it.

Raoul Segarra4902 days ago
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