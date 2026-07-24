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Wendy's Workers Arrested After Allegedly Serving Customer Food From Trash
Police say a customer's 'remade' Wendy's order came from the trash. Here's how a phone call, surveillance footage and a manager's admission led to the employees' arrests.
Ice Spice Gets 'Spicy' in New Wendy's Ad Following Viral McDonalds Fight
The 'Y2K' rapper apparently really does prefer Wendy's to McDonald's.
Ice Spice Gives Props to Former Employer After McDonald's Fight: 'This Wouldn't Happen At Wendy's'
Isis shouts out her old company in a playful nod to her now-infamous scuffle.
Wendy’s Manager Accused of Shooting Customer After Drive-Thru Dispute in Kansas City
Prosecutors say the late-night argument ended in gunfire and a stolen Glock hidden in a Wendy’s walk-in freezer.
Wendy’s Hiring ‘Chief Tasting Officer’ for Six-Figure Burger-Tasting Job
Wendy’s says one lucky fan could land a six-figure gig tasting menu items and reviewing them on camera as burger chains ramp up their latest rivalry.
Wendy's Is Closing Hundreds of Restaurants That Are a 'Drag'
The fast-food chain Wendy's has announced that it is closing about 300 restaurants.
Wendy’s Shades Katy Perry's Space Return: 'Can We Send Her Back'
Joining in on the social media banter was Kesha, who sipped from a Wendy's cup.
Wendy's Employee Returns Fire After Customer Shoots Him Over Cold Fries
The suspect faces assault charges over the incident.
Sexyy Red Calls for Lil Durk’s Freedom in New "Fake Jammin" Video
Durk was arrested in October in connection with a murder-for-hire case.
Wendy's to Test Surge Pricing on Its Menu Items Where Prices Fluctuate Based on Demand
The practice is comparable to when the price of an Uber ride can spike in inclement weather or high traffic.
Wendy's Reveals Plans to Launch First-Ever Holiday-Themed Frosty
Ahead of the holiday season, Wendy’s has detailed its plans to launch the peppermint Frosty, which replaces the hugely-popular strawberry flavor.
Wendy’s Announces ‘Highly Anticipated’ New Frosty Flavor
On Monday, Wendy's added its first new Frosty in three years. The flavor was added to Canadian menus in 2021 and proved to be incredibly popular.
Wendy's Partners With Kellogg to Release Limited-Edition Frosty Cereal
Wendy’s has partnered with Kellogg to turn its Frosty frozen dairy dessert, which was introduced all the way back in the 1969, into a chocolate cereal.
Wendy's and Pringles Launch Spicy Chicken Sandwich-Flavored Chips
The potato chip company launched the new flavor this week based on Wendy’s ever-popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich and is using the same spices.
Wendy’s Employee Reportedly Shot Over Argument About Extra Dipping Sauce
An employee at a St. Louis Wendy’s was shot in the back early Tuesday morning after getting in an argument with a customer over extra dipping sauce.
McDonald's Shocks World With Announcement of New Spicy Chicken McNuggets
The fast food giant is giving nugget enthusiasts two reasons to celebrate with the impending launch of heat-assisted McNuggets and the new Mighty Hot Sauce.
Pizza Hut’s Largest U.S. Franchisee and Owner of Over 1,200 Locations Has Filed for Bankruptcy
NPC International, the largest Pizza Hut franchisee in the United States and owner of nearly 400 Wendy’s restaurants, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy