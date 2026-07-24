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Whether it's radio turned TV personality Wendy Williams, or Stress magazine founder like Alan Ket, these pioneers shaped how we tell stories about hip-hop.
Aria Hughes

Latest Stories

Wendy's Employees Arrested After Spitting in, and Serving Food from, The Trash
Life

Wendy's Workers Arrested After Allegedly Serving Customer Food From Trash

Police say a customer's 'remade' Wendy's order came from the trash. Here's how a phone call, surveillance footage and a manager's admission led to the employees' arrests.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Ice Spice.
Music

Ice Spice Gets 'Spicy' in New Wendy's Ad Following Viral McDonalds Fight

The 'Y2K' rapper apparently really does prefer Wendy's to McDonald's.

Jaelani Turner-Williams85 days ago
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 22203 -- Pictured: Ice Spice --
Music

Ice Spice Gives Props to Former Employer After McDonald's Fight: 'This Wouldn't Happen At Wendy's'

Isis shouts out her old company in a playful nod to her now-infamous scuffle.

Shawn Setaro99 days ago
Wendy's Manager Shoots Customer Over Order Dispute—Then Hides Gun in Freezer
Life

Wendy’s Manager Accused of Shooting Customer After Drive-Thru Dispute in Kansas City

Prosecutors say the late-night argument ended in gunfire and a stolen Glock hidden in a Wendy’s walk-in freezer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo120 days ago
Wendy's is Hiring a Chief Tasting Officer for $170K Per Year Amid Ongoing Burger Wars
Pop Culture

Wendy’s Hiring ‘Chief Tasting Officer’ for Six-Figure Burger-Tasting Job

Wendy’s says one lucky fan could land a six-figure gig tasting menu items and reviewing them on camera as burger chains ramp up their latest rivalry.

Bernadette Giacomazzo140 days ago
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Life

Wendy's Is Closing Hundreds of Restaurants That Are a 'Drag'

The fast-food chain Wendy's has announced that it is closing about 300 restaurants.

Jessica Mcbride260 days ago
US singer Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 5, 2025.
Music

Wendy’s Shades Katy Perry's Space Return: 'Can We Send Her Back'

Joining in on the social media banter was Kesha, who sipped from a Wendy's cup.

Jaelani Turner-Williams467 days ago
Getty/stock photo
Life

Wendy's Employee Returns Fire After Customer Shoots Him Over Cold Fries

The suspect faces assault charges over the incident.

Jaelani Turner-Williams548 days ago
Two performers on stage: Sexyy in red with long blonde hair and sunglasses, and Durk in a gray outfit with a cap, both holding microphones.
Music

Sexyy Red Calls for Lil Durk’s Freedom in New "Fake Jammin" Video

Durk was arrested in October in connection with a murder-for-hire case.

Trace William Cowen606 days ago
Life

Wendy's to Test Surge Pricing on Its Menu Items Where Prices Fluctuate Based on Demand

The practice is comparable to when the price of an Uber ride can spike in inclement weather or high traffic.

tara mahadevan879 days ago
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new wendy's frosty flavor for the winter season
Life

Wendy's Reveals Plans to Launch First-Ever Holiday-Themed Frosty

Ahead of the holiday season, Wendy’s has detailed its plans to launch the peppermint Frosty, which replaces the hugely-popular strawberry flavor.

Joe Price1353 days ago
Wendy's logo. On Monday, 30 August 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Life

Wendy’s Announces ‘Highly Anticipated’ New Frosty Flavor

On Monday, Wendy's added its first new Frosty in three years. The flavor was added to Canadian menus in 2021 and proved to be incredibly popular.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1510 days ago
wendys-cereal-frosty
Life

Wendy's Partners With Kellogg to Release Limited-Edition Frosty Cereal

Wendy’s has partnered with Kellogg to turn its Frosty frozen dairy dessert, which was introduced all the way back in the 1969, into a chocolate cereal.

Abel Shifferaw1754 days ago
chicken wendys
Life

Wendy's and Pringles Launch Spicy Chicken Sandwich-Flavored Chips

The potato chip company launched the new flavor this week based on Wendy’s ever-popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich and is using the same spices.

Brenton Blanchet1886 days ago
Wendy’s sign
Life

Wendy’s Employee Reportedly Shot Over Argument About Extra Dipping Sauce

An employee at a St. Louis Wendy’s was shot in the back early Tuesday morning after getting in an argument with a customer over extra dipping sauce.

Alex Galbraith2041 days ago
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chicken
Life

McDonald's Shocks World With Announcement of New Spicy Chicken McNuggets

The fast food giant is giving nugget enthusiasts two reasons to celebrate with the impending launch of heat-assisted McNuggets and the new Mighty Hot Sauce.

Trace William Cowen2161 days ago
American restaurant chain Pizza Hut logo seen in Gothenburg.
Life

Pizza Hut’s Largest U.S. Franchisee and Owner of Over 1,200 Locations Has Filed for Bankruptcy

NPC International, the largest Pizza Hut franchisee in the United States and owner of nearly 400 Wendy’s restaurants, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Jose Martinez2215 days ago

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