Wendy’s menu prices may start fluctuating.

CNN reports that the chain restaurant is looking to test “dynamic pricing” on its menu in 2025. The practice, also called surge pricing, is when the price of a product or service fluctuates based on demand—comparable to when the price of an Uber ride can spike in inclement weather or high traffic.

Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner discussed the approach in an earnings call, sharing that the strategy is part of new digital menu boards in the US, which will allow the eatery to change prices with ease. The upgraded technology is a $20 million investment, which will let the chain test out “more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and day-part offerings along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling.”