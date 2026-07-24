The Wendy Williams Show

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Whether it's radio turned TV personality Wendy Williams, or Stress magazine founder like Alan Ket, these pioneers shaped how we tell stories about hip-hop.
Aria Hughes

Latest Stories

Wendy Williams attends a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto on February 21, 2023 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Shares Update From Memory Care Unit, Says She's Been Through 'a Lot of Sh*t'

Williams has been fighting to have her conservatorship ended ever since she started experiencing health issues. https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/cmplxtara-mahadevan/wendy-williams-update-on-her-condition https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/wendy-williams-lawyer-claims-she-has-alcohol-induced-dementia

Joe Price48 days ago
Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Attempt to Take Over Guardianship Shut Down By Judge

Kevin Hunter filed a $250 million lawsuit back in June alleging that the radio and TV legend's legal guardian was taking advantage of her.

Trey Alston291 days ago
Wendy Williams, smiling in a fur coat and patterned shorts, steps out of a car at night with a green bag.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Attorney Discusses Her Allegedly ‘Abusive’ Guardianship and If She’ll Return to TV

Wendy Williams hopes to expose her allegedly ‘abusive’ guardianship.

Helen Storms334 days ago
Wendy Williams during an interview with host Seth Meyers on June 15, 2021.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Breaks Silence, Gives Health Update After New Court Ruling

Wendy Williams shared her unhappiness about an extension of a guardianship that has been in place for years.

Lucille Barilla346 days ago
TV personality Wendy Williams attends Wendy Digital Event at Atlanta Tech Village Rooftop on August 29, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Remains Under Guardianship After New Medical Exam Results

The talk show host continues to battle two medical conditions.

Lucille Barilla351 days ago
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Wendy Williams out in NYC
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Says Guardianship Process Is ‘Very Scary’ As Lawyer Vows To Sue

Wendy's lawyer says she's pretty much incarcerated under guardianship.

Brad Appleton372 days ago
Wendy Williams is honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Reveals Heartbreaking Wish for Her 61st Birthday

The famed TV personality kept it blunt about her hopes for the next year.

Alex Gonzalez377 days ago
Wendy Williams in a black outfit at the NYWIFT event, smiling
Pop Culture

Producers Say They Would Have Axed Wendy Williams Doc If They Knew She Had Dementia

Two producers behind the docuseries say it was originally meant to chronicle Williams' comeback before things took a dark turn.

Alex Ocho884 days ago
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Breaks Down in New Doc Trailer, Says If Going Broke ‘Happens to Me, It Could Happen to You’

The former TV personality gets personal about her financial guardianship, struggles with alcohol, and her physical ailments in the trailer for her new documentary.

Alex Ocho909 days ago

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