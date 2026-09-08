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Joe Fleming

Joined July 2014 | 122 posts
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Latest Stories

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25 Free Things to Do in NYC This Holiday Season

No one says no to free.

Joe Fleming4670 days ago
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15 Restaurants with Hilariously Unappetizing Names

Just inappropriate.

Joe Fleming4961 days ago
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10 Reasons Grand Central Terminal Is One of the Coolest Places in NYC

In honor of Grand Central Terminal's centennial celebration, pop a bottle for the best transportation hub in America.

Joe Fleming4975 days ago
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25 Unappetizing Menu Typos

No substitutions, please.

Joe Fleming4980 days ago
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The 25 Strangest Liquor Flavors Out Now

Think before you sip.

Joe Fleming4982 days ago
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25 Photos of Prohibition-Era Raids

Real gangster squads.

Joe Fleming4992 days ago
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The 25 Greatest Fast Food Innovations

A dollar has never bought so much.

Joe Fleming4997 days ago
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25 Vintage Ads for Kids' Snacks

These 25 Vintage Ads for Kids' Snacks are a mixture of nostalgia and history lesson, with the ratio depending on whether you're old enough.

Joe Fleming4999 days ago
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The 50 Greatest Breakfast Cereals of All Time

Nothing thwarts the pleasure of opening a fresh box of cereal on Saturday morning. This is the list of The 50 Greatest Breakfast Cereals of All Time.

Joe Fleming5005 days ago
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Rappers Popping Bottles

This New Year's Eve, learn to pop bottles from the best.

Joe Fleming5008 days ago
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15 Accidentally Sexual Food Gifs

The most unfortunate way to be immortalized.

Joe Fleming5014 days ago
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The Fanciest Mall Food Courts Around the World

Subway has never been so classy.

Joe Fleming5017 days ago
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15 Snacks From American Corporations You've Never Heard Of

Don't expect to find these at your local store.

Joe Fleming5024 days ago

UDPATE: Dozens Killed in Shooting at Connecticut Elementary School

A gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in Newtown, CT.

Joe Fleming5025 days ago
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10 Essential Books for the Home Bar

Do the cocktail knowledge.

Joe Fleming5027 days ago
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Rev. Run's 25 Cheesiest Motivational Tweets

Teaching you how to walk this way. But not really.

Joe Fleming5030 days ago
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The Saddest Looking Mall Santas (Gallery)

It's not easy being Santa.

Joe Fleming5031 days ago
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25 Free Things to Do in NYC This Holiday Season

Keep your wallet in your back pocket.

Joe Fleming5032 days ago

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