Pop Culture

Wendy’s Hiring ‘Chief Tasting Officer’ for Six-Figure Burger-Tasting Job

Wendy’s says one lucky fan could land a six-figure gig tasting menu items and reviewing them on camera as burger chains ramp up their latest rivalry.

Wendy's is Hiring a Chief Tasting Officer for $170K Per Year Amid Ongoing Burger Wars
Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Wendy’s is leaning into the fast-food internet drama in a big way.

The burger chain has announced it is hiring a “Chief Tasting Officer,” offering a salary reportedly reaching up to $100,000 a year for someone whose main responsibility will be tasting menu items and reviewing them on camera.

The unusual role, confirmed as legitimate by a company representative, is being promoted through a dedicated website rather than Wendy’s corporate hiring portal.

According to the listing, the position is largely remote, though occasional visits to local Wendy’s restaurants are required. Applicants must be comfortable appearing on video and able to describe food in detail, but no professional credentials are required. Instead, candidates are asked to submit a creative video as part of the application process.

The job description itself leans into internet humor. “Do you hate your job? Are you too iconic to be opening PDFs for your boss? Ever been told you’re a personality hire?” the listing asks potential applicants.

It also describes the role as one “AI can’t steal because… no mouth duh,” adding that the only requirements include “a human mouth,” “a pulse,” and “opinions.”

Wendy’s said the opportunity is designed for “one lucky fan” who cares more about burgers than “climbing the corporate ladder.”

The announcement comes amid heightened online rivalry among major burger chains. The beef was kicked off by McDonald’s CEO, Chris Kempczinski, who posted a video on Instagram promoting the company’s new Big Arch Burger.

In the clip, he described the sandwich—featuring two quarter-pound beef patties, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, and a proprietary sauce—as a “product” before taking a small bite. The moment quickly spread across social media platforms.

Wendy’s soon responded with its own content. In a video shared online, the company’s U.S. president, Pete Suerken, was shown taking a large bite of a Baconator. The clip was posted with the caption: “This is what it looks like when you don’t have to pretend to like your ‘product.’”

Other competitors have joined the conversation. Burger King posted a TikTok showing U.S. and Canada president, Tom Curtis, tasting the chain’s revamped Whopper, which features a new bun, updated mayonnaise, and redesigned packaging.

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