Wendy’s Hiring ‘Chief Tasting Officer’ for Six-Figure Burger-Tasting Job

The burger chain has announced it is hiring a “Chief Tasting Officer,” offering a salary reportedly reaching up to $100,000 a year for someone whose main responsibility will be tasting menu items and reviewing them on camera.

Wendy’s is leaning into the fast-food internet drama in a big way.

The unusual role, confirmed as legitimate by a company representative, is being promoted through a dedicated website rather than Wendy’s corporate hiring portal.

According to the listing, the position is largely remote, though occasional visits to local Wendy’s restaurants are required. Applicants must be comfortable appearing on video and able to describe food in detail, but no professional credentials are required. Instead, candidates are asked to submit a creative video as part of the application process.

The job description itself leans into internet humor. “Do you hate your job? Are you too iconic to be opening PDFs for your boss? Ever been told you’re a personality hire?” the listing asks potential applicants.

It also describes the role as one “AI can’t steal because… no mouth duh,” adding that the only requirements include “a human mouth,” “a pulse,” and “opinions.”

Wendy’s said the opportunity is designed for “one lucky fan” who cares more about burgers than “climbing the corporate ladder.”