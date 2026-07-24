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All good movies have a villain who you love to hate or hate to love. From Agent Smith to Michael Myers, here's the best movie villains of all time.MattBarone
Disney's new 'Jungle Cruise' trailer is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking.Joe Price
Paul Dano joins Robert Pattinson in the highly anticipated DC reboot, which has been met with multiple delays due to the pandemic and is now due in 2022.Trace William Cowen
If you're into action-packed movies, we've got the list for you. From 'John Wick' to 'Avengers,' these are the best action movies of all time.Complex