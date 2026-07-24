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Timothée Chalamet in a white suit and tie, wearing black sunglasses, stands in front of a backdrop with the word "OSCARS" and a 'Dune' poster is featured on the right.
Pop Culture

Timotheé Chalamet Should Go Full Villain for the 'Dune: Part Three' Rollout

The three-time Oscar nominee will conclude his 'Dune' trilogy in December, meaning the timing is perfect for him to go full villain in the public eye.

Trace William Cowen130 days ago
'Superman' actor Terence Stamp at an event.
Pop Culture

Legendary 'Superman' Villain Actor Terence Stamp Dead at 87

Stamp leaves behind a body of work that spanned several decades.

Brad Appleton342 days ago
Danny DeVito, wearing glasses and a suit, poses with a peace sign at an event with a blue background.
Pop Culture

Danny DeVito Admits He Had a Crush on 'Goddess' Michelle Pfeiffer During ‘Batman Returns’ Filming

DeVito played the Penguin opposite Pfeiffer’s iconic Catwoman and Michael Keaton’s Batman.

Mark Elibert417 days ago
Kid Cudi on the left, wearing a leather jacket, smoking. On the right, a digital artwork of a serious-looking Black superhero in armor.
Music

Kid Cudi Likens Diddy to 'Marvel Supervillain' During Trial Testimony

Kid Cudi is the latest to take the stand in Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Trace William Cowen429 days ago
Beyoncé in a stylish ensemble with a graphic tee, layered necklaces, and oversized sunglasses
Style

Rihanna Rocks Metallic Grill Similar to Kanye West and James Bond Villian ‘Jaws’

The 'Anti' singer graces the cover of 'Interview Magazine' for the spring issue.

tara mahadevan837 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zendaya Hoping to Become a Director, Get in Touch With Her ‘Evil Supervillain’ Side for Future Role

The Emmy-winning actress/producer is looking to branch out both behind the camera and onscreen, saying she'd "like to play the bad guy."

Alex Ocho1062 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Kraven the Hunter’ Trailer Introduces Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Brutal ‘Spider-Man’ Nemesis

'Kraven' is slated to be the first R-rated Marvel film from Sony.

Jose Martinez1132 days ago
ghostface sightings across the US
Pop Culture

Creepy Ghostface Sightings Are Part of 'Scream VI' Marketing Campaign

Sources close to the upcoming film confirmed the sightings were nothing more than a promotional stunt. The horror sequel is set to hit U.S. theaters next week.

Joshua Espinoza1240 days ago
Metro Boomin 'Heroes & Villains' cover
Music

Stream Metro Boomin's 'Heroes & Villains' Album f/ Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Takeoff, and More

Metro Boomin released his new album 'Heroes &amp; Villains,' which includes guest features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Takeoff, and more.

edwinortiz1332 days ago
John Krasinski in an interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Pop Culture

John Krasinski Responds to Wild Theory That Jim Was the Villain of ‘The Office’

In an appearance on the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' actor and director John Krasinski addressed a fan theory that he was the villain of 'The Office.'

Joe Price1459 days ago
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Christian Bale attends movie premiere.
Pop Culture

Christian Bale Recalls Having No Clue What the Marvel Cinematic Universe Was Upon Joining ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

'Thor: Love and Thunder' star Christian Bale admits he had no idea what people were talking about when they started celebrating him "entering the MCU."

Jose Martinez1495 days ago
Ewan McGregor in an appearance on 'The Tonight Show'
Pop Culture

Ewan McGregor Says He ‘Just About Sh*t My Pants’ in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Scene With Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

Ahead of the arrival of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' Ewan McGregor opened up about how terrified he was when he first acted opposite Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

Joe Price1522 days ago
Actor Tom Hardy arrives for Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Venom"
Pop Culture

Sony Confirms It’s Making ‘Venom 3’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel

On Monday at CinemaCon, Sony Pictures confirmed that sequels to both 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'​​​​​​​ are on the way.

Joe Price1551 days ago
Jim Carrey is pictured at a Sonic movie event
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey Worries ‘Some Sickos Out There’ Might Try to Copy Paul Dano’s Riddler From ‘The Batman’

Jim Carrey is currently on the 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' promo circuit. In a recent interview, he was asked to give his assessment of Dano's Riddler.

Trace William Cowen1576 days ago
Joker and Pattman in a newly released scene
Pop Culture

Joker Revealed in New 'Deleted' Scene From ‘The Batman’ After Mysterious Cameo in Film

After fans of 'The Batman' were able to crack some mysterious riddles, Warner Bros. unleashed a five-minute deleted scene from the film featuring the Joker.

Joe Price1584 days ago
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Nicolas Cage on red carpet at SXSW 2022
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Wants to Join Possible ‘The Batman’ Sequel With ‘Absolutely Terrifying’ Rendition of This Villain

Speaking with reporters at SXSW, Nicolas Cage revealed he would love to star opposite Robert Pattinson in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves 'The Batman.'

Brad Callas1592 days ago
Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor
Pop Culture

Hayden Christensen Speaks on Return to ‘Star Wars’ as Darth Vader, Ewan McGregor Reflects on Their ‘Special Bond’

Ewan McGregor, set to star in the Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' says it was “spine-tingling” to reunite with his co-star Hayden Christensen.

Joe Price1598 days ago

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