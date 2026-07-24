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All good movies have a villain who you love to hate or hate to love. From Agent Smith to Michael Myers, here's the best movie villains of all time.MattBarone
While 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is all about going back to the past, nobody expected this character's surprise appearance.Marco Margaritoff
Following the news that Todd Phillips signed a deal to co-write the sequel to his massive hit 'Joker,' some fans have expressed concern about the project.Joe Price
Paul Dano joins Robert Pattinson in the highly anticipated DC reboot, which has been met with multiple delays due to the pandemic and is now due in 2022.Trace William Cowen