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Timothée Chalamet in a white suit and tie, wearing black sunglasses, stands in front of a backdrop with the word "OSCARS" and a 'Dune' poster is featured on the right.
Pop Culture

Timotheé Chalamet Should Go Full Villain for the 'Dune: Part Three' Rollout

The three-time Oscar nominee will conclude his 'Dune' trilogy in December, meaning the timing is perfect for him to go full villain in the public eye.

Trace William Cowen131 days ago
Tyrese Haliburton and LeBron James in casual attire
Sports

LeBron James and Tyrese Haliburton Discuss Embracing the NBA’s ‘Villain’ Role

The two stars compared playoff intensity to wrestling and movie villains, explaining how silencing road crowds fuels their performances.

Mark Elibert172 days ago
Harley Quinn Animated
Pop Culture

Scene of Batman Performing Oral Sex on Catwoman Reportedly Cut From ‘Harley Quinn’ Animated Series

A scene where Batman performed oral sex on Catwoman was reportedly cut from the upcoming third season of the animated 'Harley Quinn' TV series.

Gavin Evans1867 days ago
Jonathan Majors
Pop Culture

'Lovecraft Country' Star Jonathan Majors Scores 'Ant-Man 3' Role

Not long after the premiere of HBO's supernatural drama 'Lovecraft Country,' Jonathan Majors is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'Ant-Man 3'.

Joe Price2141 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Trump Campaign Tweets Video Depicting Him as Marvel Supervillain Thanos

The post was shared just hours after House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against Trump.

Joshua Espinoza2419 days ago
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jm
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Actor Tapped as Villain in Amazon's New 'Lord of the Rings' Series

Joseph Mawle, a.k.a. Benjen Stark, joins Will Poulter and Markella Kavenagh in the series.

Trace William Cowen2469 days ago
tom hardy
Pop Culture

‘Venom 2’ Reportedly Has Another Villain Joining Carnage

The sequel to 'Venom' is scheduled to arrive next year, and Tom Hardy's titular character will have more than one villain to face off against.

Joe Price2476 days ago
jonah hill batman villain
Pop Culture

Jonah Hill Reportedly in Talks to Play Villain in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

In other casting news, Jeffrey Wright is reportedly in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon.

Gavin Evans2497 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix at the premiere for 'Joker'
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Walks Out of Interview After Being Asked About Graphic Violence in 'Joker'

After being asked if he feared that violence in 'Joker' would influence others, Joaquin Phoenix walked out during a recent interview (though he later returned).

Gavin Evans2498 days ago
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jp
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Originally Wanted to Gain Weight for 'Joker'

Ultimately, he and director Todd Phillips landed on the character as a "real thin person," resulting in a 52-pound weight loss.

Trace William Cowen2509 days ago
jake gyllenhaal
Pop Culture

Jake Gyllenhaal Loved How Mysterio’s Big Twist Affected His ‘Spider-Man’ Press Tour

The actor explained his joy in taking on the somewhat villainous role in a new interview.

Alex Galbraith2558 days ago
Melissa McCarthy
Pop Culture

Melissa McCarthy May Join Disney’s Live-Action 'Little Mermaid' as Ursula

Disney is gearing up to take on another one of its classics with a live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid.'

Joe Price2584 days ago
rock
Pop Culture

The Rock Gives an Update on His Black Adam Movie Following 'Shazam!' Success

The Rock boasts an executive producer credit on the DC movie, which was originally being written to include his take on anti-hero Black Adam.

Trace William Cowen2665 days ago
marvel
Pop Culture

‘Avengers’ Team Considered Delaying Thanos’ Snap Until ‘Endgame’

Ultimately, 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Endgame' co-writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus opted for what they considered the most shocking option.

Trace William Cowen2685 days ago
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Hitman "Jack In A Box Remix"
Music

Premiere: Hitman Adds Syer B, GHSTLY XXVII, Villain, Deadly, Logan_OLM, Taliifah, Gen, K9 To "Jack In A Box" Remix

If this remix isn't on heavy rotation in clubs and raves until at least the end of the year, then there truly is no hope for this country.

James Keith2692 days ago
Game of Thrones
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Night King Actor Teases Final Season: ‘He Has a Target He Wants to Kill’

Vladimir Furdik, who originally joined the show to perform stunts, has given a rare interview in which he teases the final season.

Joe Price2697 days ago

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