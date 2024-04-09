Rihanna Rocks Metallic Grill Similar to Kanye West and James Bond Villian ‘Jaws’

For some time, fans thought Ye had his teeth removed to install the new dentistry, but it seems that he had a procedure done called fixed prosthodontics. Made from titanium, palladium, platinum, and other precious metals, Ye had a dentist install the grills, which are fixed to his teeth.

"He did not have his teeth removed," West’s dentist, Thomas Connelly, confirmed to Complex in January. "He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy." The entire procedure reportedly cost Yeezy $850,000.