Rihanna Rocks Metallic Grill Similar to Kanye West and James Bond Villian ‘Jaws’

Rihanna is giving James Bond villain.
In Interview Magazine's new cover story, the Anti singer is seen wearing metallic grills, designed by Gabby Elan Jewelry.
The James Bond villain, Jaws appeared in two of the British secret agent’s films, 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me and 1979's Moonraker. Over the last few months, Kanye West also started rocking a similar Jaws-inspired titanium grill, though he designed it himself.
For some time, fans thought Ye had his teeth removed to install the new dentistry, but it seems that he had a procedure done called fixed prosthodontics. Made from titanium, palladium, platinum, and other precious metals, Ye had a dentist install the grills, which are fixed to his teeth.
"He did not have his teeth removed," West’s dentist, Thomas Connelly, confirmed to Complex in January. "He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy." The entire procedure reportedly cost Yeezy $850,000.