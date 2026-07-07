Proper Villains

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Don't Make Cents cover art
Music

Premiere: Proper Villains and Cakes Da Killa Lock Horns on the Classic-Sounding "Don't Make Cents"

Cakes Da Killa sets fire to this '90s-leaning Proper Villains instrumental on their latest collab, "Don't Make Cents."

Khal3010 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Rex Riot ft. Misun - "Birds And Bees (Proper Villains Remix)"

We premiered the original version of this amazing Rex Riot / Misun collaboration last December and now Proper Villains has turned in quite the version

brenttactic4391 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

PREMIERE: Proper Villains' Winter 2014 Promo Mix

One thing we love about the bass music scene of today is that we have DJs who are willing to take us on a trek during their sets, as well as their pro

khrisd4529 days ago
artworks 000068601352 mqdtpt t500x500
Music

Kill The Noise - "Jump Ya Body (Proper Villains Big Apple Bounce Remix)"

Kill The Noise's "Jump Your Body" is a really cool record, but to think that anyone would remix it into a club & bounce hybrid record sounds completely illogical. That's exactly what New York's Proper Villains did, and the results are insane. The rapid-fire kicks will force even the sulkiest wallflowers to dance, and the sample of that aggro dubstep synth adds an immeasurable amount of energy. Turn this up another notch in your system.

nappy4562 days ago
gangstarr bw
Music

Disclosure - "Latch (Proper Villains Full Clip Edit)"

To say that Disclosure had a massive impact in the electronic music world in 2013 would be a most severe understatement, but I didn't necessarily come

lolod4597 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

PREMIERE: Reid Speed & Proper Villains ft. Dances With White Girls - "We Love the Blunts"

Shouts to PlayMe, first and foremost. In the four years of their existence, crushing the bass music scene for the American market, it's great to see t

khrisd4619 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Count Contessa - "Reign In Ratchet" (Produced by Proper Villians)

Brace yourselves. Proper Villians has teamed up with female rapper Contessa Stuto aka Count Contessa aka CUNTMAFIA as she is known to her close friend

lolod4635 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Proper Villains Provides an "Idiot's Guide to Molly"

In light of the tragedy that struck this year's Electric Zoo festival, you have to figure that the DJ community is going back and forth on the issue o

khrisd4704 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App