Grammys 2024: The Good, The Bad & The Questionable

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards unfolded Sunday at Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena amidst a relentless flood warning in the City of Angels. And as expected, “music’s biggest night” brought forth moments of pure joy, tears, and even some frustration.





It was a celebration of new and old, with women taking center stage after a year that showed their dominance was undeniable. Victoria Monét brought joy to those who have followed her career trajectory (including longtime friend and collaborator Ariana Grande) when she emerged victorious in the R&B category, securing wins for Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best R&B Song. Meanwhile, Killer Mike achieved a clean sweep in three rap categories for his highly praised album, Michael. Plus, a special moment for Karol G. But while the night had many highlights, there were also moments that raised questions and some that were outright disappointing.





Below, the Complex Music staff shares thoughts on the 2024 Grammys.