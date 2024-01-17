Deputy Talks Production Work with Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Victoria Monét

What would you say was the turning point for your career?

The turning point in my career, I would say, is when I mentally started changing how I viewed the industry. What I mean by that is understanding that you got to fall in love with the journey and not the process. Understanding that you can’t really control anything, and once it’s out of your hands, it’s on the universe and the powers that be to make whatever happen, happen. I can’t control when someone hears my song. I can’t control their mood; I can’t control who’s in the room. I can't control if there's, if the song is connecting to them with what they're going through. You know, there's so many different variables that I have no control over. Prior to having that understanding, I would get frustrated with things not progressing. And that frustration would lead me into a dark place. Or they would say, “Yo, this song is about to go crazy. Beyoncé is going to cut this song.” And then it doesn't happen. And I've been led [on] this amazing roller coaster to think that something's gonna happen, and here comes a crazy drop of it not happening. So just understanding that that was a part of the journey and a part of the process, but you have to fall in love with the journey because yeah, that may have happened; I had to now detach myself from certain expectations and start also understanding that, you know, I can't really control things outside of what I do in the studio. And once I figured that out and started being appreciative of things that really mattered, I feel like that's when everything started happening for me. When we try to control things, sometimes we can also prevent it because through frustration we're not allowing good energy to make that happen.

You shared a post on Instagram last year where you said that you didn’t get to savor the success of producing Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money.” Since then, how have you learned to be more present and celebrate your wins after that?

Well, I think [with] other successful moments that came up, and currently this present moment now, I'm more present in terms of understanding that these moments aren't guaranteed. So when they come, you have to celebrate them. The Rihanna moment for me, I was so focused on getting the next song. You could really get caught in that mindset; like, I made it. But no, bro, you just got one song. You have to get another one and another one. So people would congratulate me and rave about the song and the achievement. But in my mind, I accept it, but I wouldn't allow myself to live in the moment, because I'm like, “No, I'm not gonna get caught here. I would just, you know, I gotta get to the next song.” So this time around, it's like, that next song might not happen, bro. It's not guaranteed. We're in a business where your creativity is subjective, and it's not guaranteed everyone's gonna like your music. So I'm enjoying this moment because one, I did it, I'm a part of it, and I should celebrate yourself and the hard work and the process and all the sacrifices that we've placed into our craft to be in this position. And if you've made it here, man, you gotta celebrate it. So that's my mindset now.

Looking back on “Bitch Better Have My Money” today, what is a great memory or story from that period?

Wow, the greatest moment from that process or that song coming out, for me, it was the fact that it actually came out, as simple as that might sound. Like I said, they'll tell you certain things, right? This song is going come out. And while they're probably not lying, there's other things in the background that you have no control over. And for me, I've been through so many situations where things were supposed to happen and then at the last minute, it didn't follow through. So for a long time during that process, even leading up to the release date, I wouldn't even get myself excited because you're not going to get me again to where you're saying this is going to happen and then for whatever reason [it falls through]. But when it actually came out, I think it was such a sigh of relief that I finally got to where something actually released.