Beyoncé Shows Love for Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét’s BET Awards Performance of "Bad Girl"

Beyoncé is a fan of Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét’s recent tribute performance.
As previously reported, the two linked up for a performance of Usher’s Confessions track “Bad Girl” at the BET Awards, notably harkening back to his and Beyoncé’s oft-referenced 2004 live version of the track. At Sunday’s ceremony, Usher, who earlier this year headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
While Beyoncé didn’t offer any commentary on the performance, she did share it to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, prompting expectedly excited reactions from Taylor and Monét both.
"I am screaming!" Monét said in her own Stories update after spotting the Cowboy Carter artist’s public co-sign, adding that the moment left her feeling "unwell" and "gagged."
Taylor, who’s soon set to appear in Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film, echoed this stokedness.
"And dats on Queen Bey," she wrote on Tuesday.
Monét, meanwhile, also expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to appear in a Cécred hair care clip with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.
In case you missed it, catch Taylor and Monét's full performance from the 2024 BET Awards below.
Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé’s country-inspired eighth studio album, arrived back in March and was later named one of the best albums of the year (so far) by Complex. The second entry in a planned trilogy sees the 32-time Grammy winner enlisting a number of Black country artists to help bring the concept album to life, including Shaboozey, who has since bagged a top 10 hit on the Hot 100 with his "Tipsy"-interpolating "A Bar Song." The undeniable track has shown some serious legs on the charts, having recently returned to its No. 2 peak on the Hot 100. All told, the song has spent 11 weeks on the chart.