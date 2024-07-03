Beyoncé Shows Love for Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét’s BET Awards Performance of "Bad Girl"

The public co-sign left Monét feeling "unwell" and "gagged."

Jul 03, 2024
Beyoncé wearing a black hat with gold accents, sunglasses, and a black leather jacket with gold details at a music event
Beyoncé is a fan of Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét’s recent tribute performance.

As previously reported, the two linked up for a performance of Usher’s Confessions track “Bad Girl” at the BET Awards, notably harkening back to his and Beyoncé’s oft-referenced 2004 live version of the track. At Sunday’s ceremony, Usher, who earlier this year headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

While Beyoncé didn’t offer any commentary on the performance, she did share it to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, prompting expectedly excited reactions from Taylor and Monét both.

Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét perform on stage at the BET Awards 2024, with vibrant lights and musicians in the background
Image via Beyoncé on Instagram

"I am screaming!" Monét said in her own Stories update after spotting the Cowboy Carter artist’s public co-sign, adding that the moment left her feeling "unwell" and "gagged."

Taylor, who’s soon set to appear in Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film, echoed this stokedness.

"And dats on Queen Bey," she wrote on Tuesday.

Monét, meanwhile, also expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to appear in a Cécred hair care clip with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. 

See more below.

Victoria Monét is excited about a shoutout from Beyoncé. A screenshot of Beyoncé performing at the Grammy Awards 2024 is included. Teyana Taylor is mentioned
Image via Victoria Monét on Instagram
Teyana Taylor&#x27;s Instagram story shows a performance image of Beyoncé on stage, with Teyana captioning, &quot;&amp; DATS ON QUEEN BEYYYYYYYYYA&quot; and multiple clapping emojis
Image via Teyana Taylor on Instagram
Victoria Monet shares her experience being treated at the @cecred salon by @mstinaknowles on Instagram
Image via Victoria Monét on Instagram

In case you missed it, catch Taylor and Monét's full performance from the 2024 BET Awards below. For a full list of this year's winners, see here.

Video via BET

Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé’s country-inspired eighth studio album, arrived back in March and was later named one of the best albums of the year (so far) by Complex. The second entry in a planned trilogy sees the 32-time Grammy winner enlisting a number of Black country artists to help bring the concept album to life, including Shaboozey, who has since bagged a top 10 hit on the Hot 100 with his "Tipsy"-interpolating "A Bar Song." The undeniable track has shown some serious legs on the charts, having recently returned to its No. 2 peak on the Hot 100. All told, the song has spent 11 weeks on the chart.

BeyoncéVictoria MonetTeyana TaylorBet-AwardsLive PerformancesUsherInstagram

