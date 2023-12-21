Jay-Z’s Playlist Of 2023 Favorites Features Drake, Beyoncé, Gunna, Travis Scott, Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, Latto, and Many More

Jay-Z's end-of-year Tidal playlist is loaded with hip-hop and R&B heavy-hitters.

On Thursday, the music platform revealed the rapper/mogul's year-end picks in a playlist titled "Couple Songs of ’23." The 4:44 MC selected songs from Gunna ("fukumean"), Travis Scott featuring Playboi Carti (FE!N), Beyoncé ("My House") and, perhaps more controversially, Diddy featuring Jeremih ("Boohoo").

Additional artists to make the cut were Drake (four times), André 3000, Victoria Monét, JID, Lil Yachty, Ken Carson, Sampha, Westside Gunn, Killer Mike, Offset, Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert, Latto and Cardi B, and Nas, whom Hov last collaborated with on "Sorry Not Sorry" from DJ Khaled's 2021 album Khaled Khaled. J. Cole made the cut twice via his collabs with Drake and Lil Yachty, the latter of which earned him Complex's No. 1 best verse of 2023.

The 24-time Grammy Award-winner has clearly been tapped into new music, although his own last outing was 2018's Everything Is Love with Beyoncé. Jay-Z's most recent verse was on Khaled's star-studded "God Did," which he performed at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Asserting that his "playlist game is A++," the Curated By: Jay-Z page on Tidal includes selections like "Songs for Survival 2," "2020 vision COVID 19," along with his other EOY lists from 2022, 2020, 2019, and 2018.

Apart from his new Tidal playlist, Jay-Z is enjoying New York City for the holidays with his family, who rented a tour bus to roam the Big Apple this week.

Head here to listen to Jay's Tidal playlist.