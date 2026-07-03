Janelle Monáe

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Megan with dramatic makeup and styled hair poses with an extended hand. The background has comic-style text "Choso: Blood Manipulation."
Pop Culture

Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More

Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.

Trace William Cowen260 days ago
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 31: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Janelle Monae performs onstage during the Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival at Seattle Center on August 31, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. David Bowie (wearing an eyepatch) performs 'Rebel Rebel' on the TV show TopPop on 7th February 1974 in Hilversum, Netherlands. He plays a Hagstrom Kent guitar.
Music

Janelle Monáe Says She Time-Travelled to Catch Early '70s David Bowie Concert

Monáe said she was "backstage" when she saw the late musician perform as Ziggy Stardust.

Jaelani Turner-Williams269 days ago
Three individuals in stylish outfits: a man in striped overalls and red hat, a woman in a fitted dress at an awards event, and a woman in a gray suit.
Style

2025 Met Gala: André 3000, Doechii, and Ayo Edebiri Among This Year’s Host Committee Members

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Trace William Cowen528 days ago
Janelle Monáe in a stylish navy outfit with a chain and hat, and Nelly wearing glasses and a black shirt with silver necklaces.
Music

Janelle Monae Slams Nelly for Performing at Trump Inauguration

Nelly previously called performing for Trump an "honor."

tara mahadevan529 days ago
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Pop Culture

Photos of Former Celebrity Couples You Probably Didn’t Know Dated Are the Internet’s Latest Obsession

Fans unearth some obscure twosomes, while others mourned what was.

tara mahadevan963 days ago
Music

Janelle Monáe Makes Usher Blush During Serenade at Vegas Show

In a series of videos on Instagram, Monáe shared her steamy moment with Usher at a recent Vegas show.

Joe Price966 days ago
Music

Teezo Touchdown Releases Debut Album 'How Do You Sleep at Night?'

Teezo's debut album arrives five years after his mixtapes 'The Example' and 'Cover Boy.'

Andrew W1044 days ago
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Music

Who Put Barack Obama on to Babyface Ray and Money Man?

The former POTUS has shared his summer 2023 playlist, which includes Drake, SZA Ice Spice, Babyface Ray, and Money Man.

tara mahadevan1092 days ago
india arie megan thee stallion and janelle monae are pictured
Music

India.Arie Criticized for Suggesting Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe's Performances Are Too Sexual

In a recent Instagram comment, the singer mentioned both artists in connection with their respective Essence Fest appearances, saying "this won't age well."

Trace William Cowen1108 days ago
janelle monae censored album cover
Music

Janelle Monáe Ushers in Summer With New Album ‘The Age of Pleasure’ f/ Grace Jones, Nia Long, and More

In August, Monáe will be taking the 'Pleasure' experience out on the road, starting with a show in Seattle.

Trace William Cowen1134 days ago
Music

Janelle Monáe Speaks on Being ‘Much Happier When My Titties Are Out' and Changing Her 'Whole F*cking Lifestyle’

The singer/songwriter/actress says 'The Age of Pleasure' is far more than just an album title at this point.

Joe Price1152 days ago
Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Music

Janelle Monáe Posts ‘Titties Out for the Next 15 Years’ After Sharing NSFW “Lipstick Lover” Video

Janelle Monáe has announced her new album 'The Age of Pleasure,' and to coincide with the news she’s shared the NSFW music video for “Lipstick Lover.”

Joe Price1162 days ago
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