Megan Thee Stallion Enters New Era With 'Megan' Album f/ GloRilla, UGK, and More

Megan Thee Stallion has entered her self-titled era.

The three-time Grammy winner’s new album Megan, out now, opens with the previously released (and much-discussed) Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Hiss." From there, fans are taken on an 18-track journey featuring UGK, Yuki Chiba, Victoria Monet, Kyle Richh, and Megan’s tour partner GloRilla.

Megan, notably, marks the Texas-born artist's third studio album and first to be released under her own Hot Girl Productions banner. In February, Megan inked a distribution deal with Warner Music Group that allows her to retain her post-300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified status as an independent artist.

In a statement at the time, Megan told fans that this "first deal of its kind" would also see her owning her masters and publishing.

"I hope artists still on the come-up or even artists who are already established never get discouraged by all the obstacles that come with this industry," she added.

Megan is out now.

Meanwhile, Meg's Hot Girl Summer Tour continues next month with stops in Glasgow, Paris, Cologne, and elsewhere. Per Megan herself, fans can expect additional dates to be announced soon.