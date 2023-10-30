See What Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, and More Wore for Halloween 2023

Halloween kicked off over the weekend—and celebrities showed out.
Stars flocked to parties over the last few days, flaunting costumes that were a mix of sexy, clever, of-the-moment, and iconic. Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed as Bamm-Bamm Rubble and Pebbles Flinstone, Ice Spice came as Betty Boop, and Megan Thee Stallion dressed up as the talking flower from Alice in Wonderland for her Hottieween party in Atlanta.
A pregnant Kourtney Kardashian took a different route, wearing Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look from 2013 (when Kim was also with child), and Kim's youngest, North West donned Kanye West’s Graduation bear mascot.
Check out some of the best 2023 celebrity Halloween costumes below.
Justin and Hailey Bieber
The Biebers went as Bamm-Bamm Rubble and Pebbles Flinstone from The Flinstones. Justin also attended the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles as a snorkeler.
Ice Spice
The Bronx rapper went viral when she revealed her Halloween costume to be a Betty Boop getup inspired by the iconic 1930s cartoon.
Megan Thee Stallion
Meg’s annual, invite-only Hottieween party in Atlanta was centered on a Tim Burton theme, paying tribute to legendary films like Beetlejuice, Alice in Wonderland, and Edward Scissorhands. The Houston rapper dressed as the talking flower from Alice in Wonderland, and her party saw attendees like Offset, John Boyega, Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Kash Doll, Da’Vinchi, and more.
Offset
Decked out in a leather jacket, sunglasses, and a Jesus piece, Offset might have just been…himself.
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney took her Halloween costume to the next level by wearing Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look from 2013—when Kim was pregnant with North West.
North West
And speaking of North West: The 10-year-old does Kanye better than Kanye. This year, she wore Ye’s Graduation bear mascot for an ultra-nostalgic moment.
Kendall Jenner
The Kardashian supremacy continues with Kendall Jenner, who went a more classic route with a nod to Marilyn Monroe.
GloRilla
It’s unclear whom GloRilla was portraying this year, but she was in attendance at Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottieween party.
Halle Bailey and DDG
Halle Bailey and DDG took on an iconic duo, dressing as Janet Jackson and 2Pac from Poetic Justice.
Megan Fox and MGK
You can’t go wrong with Kill Bill. Megan Fox dressed as one of the film’s villains, and MGK was the main character, played by Uma Thurman.
Austin Butler
Austin Butler kept it simple with an Andy Warhol getup.
John Boyega
While the Star Wars actor’s costume was vague, he did come with blood.
Kash Doll
Kash Doll was also apparently costumeless. She just wanted to be outside.
Victoria Monét
Victoria Monét joined Meg in her Alice in Wonderland tribute, dressing as the Queen of Hearts.
Da’Vinchi
Da’Vinchi attended Meg’s party with a crew and on theme.
Paris Hilton
The reality star’s costume was a nod to Britney Spears, dressing as the pop star from her “Toxic” music video.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba and Hilton took a page from the same book. Alba dressed as Spears from the “Toxic” visual as well but was outfitted in the singer’s bejeweled catsuit.