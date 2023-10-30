See What Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, and More Wore for Halloween 2023

Halloween kicked off over the weekend—and celebrities showed out.

Stars flocked to parties over the last few days, flaunting costumes that were a mix of sexy, clever, of-the-moment, and iconic. Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed as Bamm-Bamm Rubble and Pebbles Flinstone, Ice Spice came as Betty Boop, and Megan Thee Stallion dressed up as the talking flower from Alice in Wonderland for her Hottieween party in Atlanta.

A pregnant Kourtney Kardashian took a different route, wearing Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look from 2013 (when Kim was also with child), and Kim's youngest, North West donned Kanye West’s Graduation bear mascot.

Check out some of the best 2023 celebrity Halloween costumes below.

Justin and Hailey Bieber