Coachella Ticket Sales Are Reportedly Historically Slow and People Have Theories Why (UPDATE)

2/19, 7:30 a.m. ET: Nearly a month after ticket sales launched, the first weekend of the 2024 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is now sold out.

Festival organizers Goldenvoice announced the weekend 1 sellout last week, per a report from Billboard. By comparison, tickets for the first of two weekends in 2023 sold out in about four days.

People refraining from attending Coachella this year have reasons for why the music festival is reportedly seeing its slowest ticket sales in ten years.

According to SFGate, tickets for the 2024 iteration of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival are still available to purchase, a bad sign in comparison to past years when tickets were sold out within 40 minutes (2015) to a little over four hours (2022).

In 2023, the year that Frank Ocean was co-headliner for the event, tickets took just a few days to sell. But this year, ticket availability went live on Jan. 19, and nearly a week later, they're still up for grabs.

On X, many pointed to the economy for reasons that concertgoers aren't as enthusiastic about Coachella this year, mentioning the onslaught of job layoffs and signs of an impending recession.