Beyoncé Held a Grammys Meet and Greet With Your Favorite Artists

Beyoncé was the center of attention during her surprise appearance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
After the Renaissance singer popped in during Stevie Wonder's tribute performance for Tony Bennett, she was stopped during commercial breaks to snap pictures with the likes of Ice Spice, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monét, Dua Lipa, the show's host, Trevor Noah, and more.
Also attending the show with Beyoncé was the second-ever Dr. Dre Global Impact Award recipient, Jay-Z, and the couple's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.
Taking to X immediately after her moment with Beyoncé was Ice Spice, who wrote that she was "never goin to fail" after meeting the "Cuff It" singer.
Although Beyoncé attended the awards ceremony in support of her husband, he made time to honor his wife and scold the Recording Academy for never giving her Album of the Year despite her four nominations in the category.
"I don't want to embarrass this young lady but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year," Jay-Z said during his Dr. Dre Global Impact Award acceptance speech. "So even by your own metrics that doesn't work. Think about that. Most Grammys never won Album of the Year, that doesn't work."