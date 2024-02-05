Beyoncé Held a Grammys Meet and Greet With Your Favorite Artists

Although Beyoncé attended the awards ceremony in support of her husband, he made time to honor his wife and scold the Recording Academy for never giving her Album of the Year despite her four nominations in the category.

"I don't want to embarrass this young lady but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year," Jay-Z said during his Dr. Dre Global Impact Award acceptance speech. "So even by your own metrics that doesn't work. Think about that. Most Grammys never won Album of the Year, that doesn't work."