Taraji P. Henson Is 'Proud' of Megan Thee Stallion for Being 'Able to Withstand All the Adversity and Rise Above It'

Taraji P. Henson has nothing but pride in her friend, three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion.

Henson, who's just days away from her hosting duties at the 2024 BET Awards, where Megan's slated to perform, had an exclusive chat with People, in which she spoke about her friendship with the Houston native. Henson had recently attended the June 21 date of Megan's 'Hot Girl Summer' Tour in Los Angeles, where she joined the rapper backstage alongside Victoria Monét.

"That was my first time seeing her perform live on her stage, headlining. She's amazing," Henson told the publication. "She has been able to withstand all of the adversity and rise above it. She's incredible. I love you, Megan, and I'm so proud of you. That's my baby girl, by the way."

As the Color Purple actress was likely referencing the Tory Lanez shooting and his subsequent conviction, which Megan has been dealing with for the past few years, Henson has continued to rally behind her friend nearly four years after appearing in her "Body" music video.