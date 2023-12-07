Adele on SZA's Grammy Nominations: 'I Imagine She’ll Win All of Them'

Adele has high hopes for SZA during next year's Grammy Awards.

Nearly one year after Adele visibly stanned SZA at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the 30 artist told The Hollywood Reporter about her favorite artists of the year, including the aforementioned "Kill Bill" vocalist.

"Did SZA get nominated for everything?" Adele asked immediately after reporter Mesfin Fekadu mentioned the 66th Annual Grammy Awards nominations. With nine nominations, SZA leads this year's nominees class.

"SZA’s was definitely my favorite," Adele said, before mentioning a fellow British pop vocalist. "I’m also very excited that Dua Lipa is back. When I first ever heard—(starts singing) “I’ve got new rules, I count ’em”—that song (“New Rules”), I remember saying to my manager, 'Whoa.' I was like, 'She should be the next big pop girl.' And she is. I’m so excited she’s back."

While praising SZA, Adele also referenced singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, who released her latest project, Jaguar II, in August. "I did love the Victoria Monét one, but yeah, SZA, I imagine she’ll win all of them," she said. "She’s had such a wonderful, wonderful couple of years. I loved her show as well. It was great. I enjoyed it."

In 2022, SZA received her first Grammy alongside Doja Cat when the duo won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More." For next year's Grammys, SZA's nominated in top categories including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year ("Kill Bill").

Although many people, including Adele, expect SZA to win big at the awards show, it looks like the Top Dawg artist will be OK either way. “I’ve lost enough times to know that investing in this moment is not wise,” she told Variety about her nominations. “And not because it’s not important—I’m so happy for it—but because you have to place your importance on who you are as an artist and as a person. It’s my first time being this popular, and I saw a huge uptick in negativity at the exact same time.”