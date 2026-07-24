Featured
Forget words of affirmation or acts of service; these couples say “I love you” through their outfits.Shinnie Park
Roses are red, violets are blue, impress them now, or they’ll pretend they never knew you.Shinnie Park
Pop Culture
Valentine's Day 2023: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, and More
It's either the sweetest day of the year or the messiest, depending on who you ask. Here's a look at how some celebs rang in Valentine's Day 2023.Trace William Cowen
From Drake to Daniel Caesar to Tamia, Canada's got a plethora of jams about matters of the heart. Here are the best Canadian hip-hop and R&B love songs.Alex Nino Gheciu