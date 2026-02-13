Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Breakup With ‘Spanish’ Woman: ‘She F*cked Me Up’

His single "Somebody" drops tomorrow.

Jamie Foxx attends Druski's exclusive screening for Season 2 Premiere of "Coulda Been Love" Series.
Jerritt Clark/Getty for Druski

Jamie Foxx knows a thing or two about a broken heart.

Complex caught up with Foxx at the Coulda Been Love 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Feb. 11), ahead of the release of his single “Somebody.”

With lyrics like, “Can somebody find somebody to / Get this somebody off my mind? I've been talkin' to the ceilin' / Like it's gonna give me answers tonight,” it’s clear that Jamie is on the mend, and we wanted to give him the space where he could talk through it.

“I don’t know about y’all, but Valentine’s can be tricky,” Foxx said. “And I had a break-up during Valentine’s, and it was bad.”

The Grammy and Oscar winner believes you’re in love when you blink and see that person’s face, and Jamie struggled in these moments, especially after their split.

When asked who he was writing about in “Somebody,” Foxx tried to keep it vague, admitting people “probably” know her. “She understood every word Bad Bunny was saying. Man, she fucked me up,” he said. “She understands Español. She was Spanish.”

“Somebody” drops tomorrow.

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