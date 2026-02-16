Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Stuns in Red-Hot ‘Certified Lover Girl’ Valentine’s Day Look

Kayla Nicole leaned into Valentine’s Day with a bold ‘Certified Lover Girl’ look, arriving just days after her headline-making Super Bowl commercial.

Kayla Nicole Became a 'Certified Lover Girl' for SkinButtr's Valentine's Day Campaign
Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Kayla Nicole kept things on theme for Valentine’s Day with a new campaign for skinBUTTR, showing up in a red latex bodysuit and a simple caption: “Certified lover girl.”

The campaign, shared across a series of Instagram posts on Valentine’s Day, features Nicole in a monochromatic red look — a sleeveless bodysuit, fishnet stockings, and pointed heels — posed against a mirrored set. The styling is stripped down, with minimal jewelry and a neutral, glossy makeup look.

The visuals center on the brand’s Valentine’s push, using the “Certified Lover Girl” tagline across the rollout. skinBUTTR, founded by Tatiana Elizabeth, focuses on body butters, scrubs, and skincare products designed for hydration and skin maintenance.

The post arrives shortly after Nicole appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Sleeper that sparked a different kind of conversation.

According to Sporting News, Nicole joins Tiffany Haddish and NBA player Ben Simmons in a sketch built around a fictional law firm handling issues involving exes.

At one point, Nicole says the team promised to handle her “ex-girlfriend fiasco” “quickly,” then shifts to alternatives such as “rapidly” and “pronto.”

Simmons cuts in with the correction: “swiftly.”

“Why is that so hard to remember?” he asks.

The line became the focal point of the ad’s online reaction, given Nicole’s past relationship with Travis Kelce and his current engagement to Taylor Swift, even though the commercial itself did not mention the pop star by name.

Nicole’s appearance in the ad follows a stretch of public moments tied to the same ongoing conversation about her most famous ex-boyfriend.

In October 2025, she recreated Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” video for Halloween, prompting a wave of speculation from Swifties.

Not long ago, Braxton brought her onstage during a live performance of the same song.

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