'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Dedicates Valentine’s Day Collage to Longtime Girlfriend

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams has revealed to the world that he’s in a relationship.

Williams broke the news on Valentine’s Day with an Instagram Stories post that revealed some adorable moments from their dating history. In the pictures, the woman, who has yet to be named, is cozied up with Williams in a variety of scenes, including them chatting together on Facetime and exchanging romantic smiles on the couch together.

Williams captioned the collage with a brief message to her. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” he wrote, adding that she’s been “with me since my 2000 gold Mazda Protégé smoked and squealed and I had no job.”

Williams’ romantic post marks the first time he’s ever mentioned being in a relationship. Before this, he responded to a social media post based on an episode of the Deux U podcast, where he was alleged to have a tattoo artist girlfriend.

“You know what,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I’ve grown quite unfond of you deuxmoi.”