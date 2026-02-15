Pop Culture

'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Dedicates Valentine’s Day Collage to Longtime Girlfriend

'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams hard launched his relationship on Instagram.

Hudson Williams
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams has revealed to the world that he’s in a relationship.

Williams broke the news on Valentine’s Day with an Instagram Stories post that revealed some adorable moments from their dating history. In the pictures, the woman, who has yet to be named, is cozied up with Williams in a variety of scenes, including them chatting together on Facetime and exchanging romantic smiles on the couch together.

Williams captioned the collage with a brief message to her. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” he wrote, adding that she’s been “with me since my 2000 gold Mazda Protégé smoked and squealed and I had no job.”

Williams’ romantic post marks the first time he’s ever mentioned being in a relationship. Before this, he responded to a social media post based on an episode of the Deux U podcast, where he was alleged to have a tattoo artist girlfriend.

“You know what,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I’ve grown quite unfond of you deuxmoi.”

In December, Williams spoke to Deadline about why he preferred that he and Connor Storrie (who also appears in one of his Valentine’s Day pictures with his girlfriend) filmed sex scenes instead of hockey sequences in Heated Rivalry where the two play closeted hockey pros Shane Hollander and Ilyz Rozanov.

“Because the hockey scenes—my feet hurt and then I cramp and I’m not that good, so I have to be very diligent with making sure I don’t look like a phony,” explained Williams. “But with the sex scenes, we rehearse them so heavily and we knew what we were gonna do going in, that they’re also a lot of fun.”

“The hockey stuff is not easy. I mean, it’s hard to believe yourself as an NHL player at the top of your craft. … It’s very physically demanding,” added Storrie. “It’s also, being on the ice for so long is almost nauseating. I don’t know, just the lights, it’s cold. It’s so not easy.”

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