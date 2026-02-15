Blueface Jokingly Asks DDG to Be His Valentine: 'F*ck It'

Blueface and DDG gave fans a hilarious glimpse into their Valentine's Day plans, or lack thereof, during a recent livestream together.

Valentine's Day is typically associated with couples, romantic dinners and public displays of affection, but for some, it can also highlight being single. Instead of traditional plans, Blueface and DDG found themselves joking about how they'd spend the holiday solo, turning what could've been an awkward topic into a comedic moment that resonated with fans who were also without dates.

The moment began with DDG admitting he didn't have a Valentine, which prompted him to ask Blueface about his own situation.

"No, I ain't got no Valentine. You ain't doing shit for Valentine?" DDG asked. Blueface admitted he was also solo, before playfully pitching an unexpected solution.

"Nah, what we doing, bro? You wanna be my Valentine? Fuck it," Blueface said.