Music

Blueface Jokingly Asks DDG to Be His Valentine: 'F*ck It'

Blueface jokingly asked DDG to be his Valentine during a livestream after both rappers admitted they didn’t have plans for the holiday.

Two men are pictured side by side, each wearing distinct outfits and jewelry. The left man has face tattoos, while the right man wears a beige shirt.
(Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network), (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Blueface and DDG gave fans a hilarious glimpse into their Valentine's Day plans, or lack thereof, during a recent livestream together.

Valentine's Day is typically associated with couples, romantic dinners and public displays of affection, but for some, it can also highlight being single. Instead of traditional plans, Blueface and DDG found themselves joking about how they'd spend the holiday solo, turning what could've been an awkward topic into a comedic moment that resonated with fans who were also without dates.

The moment began with DDG admitting he didn't have a Valentine, which prompted him to ask Blueface about his own situation.

"No, I ain't got no Valentine. You ain't doing shit for Valentine?" DDG asked. Blueface admitted he was also solo, before playfully pitching an unexpected solution.

"Nah, what we doing, bro? You wanna be my Valentine? Fuck it," Blueface said.

DDG immediately laughed off the idea, refusing, while Blueface clarified he was just joking and framed it as harmless "bromance" between friends.

The conversation then shifted to other plans, with Blueface mentioning he might attend a Galentine's gathering later that night. He invited DDG to come along, saying the event would mostly be filled with women. DDG sounded interested and told him to keep him updated so they could potentially link up after his stream wrapped. Blueface agreed, and the two ended the conversation on plans to reconnect later.

Both artists have remained active on livestreams and social media in recent months, frequently giving fans unfiltered looks into their day-to-day lives, and, apparently, their Valentine's Day plans.

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