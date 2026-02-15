Music

Ray J Performs With Apparent Blood Running From Eye, Chest Patch on Display

Months after being hospitalized for pneumonia and heart pain, the "One Wish" singer's latest performance has some fans concerned.

Ray J wearing a red cap with horns and a black shirt, standing against a blurred background.
Image via Julia Beverly/Getty Images

Ray J has some fans worried following his performance at a Valentine’s Day concert.

The R&B singer appeared at “An Intimate Valentine’s Day Concert” in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday (Feb. 14) when fans noticed a few concerning details.

As seen in video clips circulating on social media, the 45-year-old singer was wearing sunglasses, with what appeared to be a drop of blood rolling down his cheek. It's unclear whether it was a real injury or a stage effect.

Later, Ray J unzipped the top of his jumpsuit to reveal his torso, where fans noticed a medical dressing on the upper left side of his chest. Some suspected that this site was where he may have recently had a heart monitor or another cardiac-related device.

Following his hospitalization for pneumonia and heart pains at the start of the year, Ray J said he was taking eight medications as he dealt with serious heart problems.

According to TMZ, doctors told him they were unsure how much longer he had to live because of his condition. He was instructed to remain in bed and keep up with prescriptions including Lipitor, Jardiance, and Entresto, which are commonly used for people at risk of heart failure.

He was also warned that he might need a pacemaker or defibrillator, though he would not know more until a follow-up appointment two weeks later.

Ray J said he was prohibited from smoking or drinking, admitting it had been difficult. He also shared that being under a criminal protective order preventing him from seeing his two children with Princess Love made him realize he "need[s] to change [his] ways of living."

"If I come out of this, I'll be stronger and a better person," he told TMZ last month.

In a recent livestream, Ray J told fans he "almost died" after the latest hospitalization and that his sister Brandy had helped pay his bills.

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