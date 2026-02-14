Nick Cannon Admits He Once Sent Multiple Women Same Gift in Valentine's Day Blunder

Nick Cannon has fessed up about a Valentine’s Day faux pas that involved multiple women he wanted to surprise. On the Friday (February 13) episode of Nick Cannon at Night, the comedian and television personality was playfully exposed by relationship expert Dr. Laura Berman. Apparently, Cannon was advised to make the women in his life feel special by sending them individual gifts, but they all ended up receiving the same thing. "He has his beloved assistant send the same bouquet and he sent the wrong cards," Berman revealed around the 5:30 mark of the episode. Cannon admitted that he learned to "never have someone else send your gift."

He continued: "I had sent the same roses, I had sent the same balloons and I was like, 'One fits all.' And they were all fly, filled it up, but then when people post on social media it's like, 'Oh, damn, they all got the same shit.' It looked crazy." Cannon could be referring to the mothers of his 12 children, including Bre Tiesi and Abby De La Rosa, who have both confessed to subtle rivalries amongst some of the women. "So I said, ‘I'm not going to do that this year.’ So I thought, having therapy, I was going to write personal letters and cards to each individual about how I love and how important [they are]," Cannon added. But the entertainer messed up by hiring someone to deliver the letters, which were given to the wrong recipients. "So they read letters about the other person, [which were] personally handwritten by me," he revealed. "If that ain’t a fucked up romantic comedy!" Cannon said the surprise "backfired" on him and it’s the reason that he hates Valentine’s Day.