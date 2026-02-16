Justin Laboy Disagrees With Coi Leray After She Says Liking Another Woman's Post Is Cheating

Coi Leray and Justin Laboy disagree as to what constitutes cheating. Leray sat down with #Respectfully The Justin Laboy Show for a special Valentine’s Day episode, where the host, who is also her boyfriend, asked her what she considers unfaithful behavior. “Liking photos is cheating,” she said at the 52-minute, 15-second mark. “I don't think that's cheating,” Laboy responded. When Leray asked why, he said, “You could be scrolling on your page and accidentally like a picture.”

As the couple went back and forth, Leray eventually said, “I don't give a fuck if it's on accident. … You can hit the cheating button. Any like that you hit on any bitch page is fucking cheating.” When he asked what else she views as cheating, the “Twinnem” rapper explained, “Fucking other girls is cheating. DMing other girls.” That prompted Laboy to say, “Fucking and liking a picture are in the same category?” to which Leray said, “Yeah.”