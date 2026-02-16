Justin Laboy Disagrees With Coi Leray After She Says Liking Another Woman's Post Is Cheating

Coi Leray and Justin Laboy disagree as to what constitutes cheating.
Leray sat down with #Respectfully The Justin Laboy Show for a special Valentine’s Day episode, where the host, who is also her boyfriend, asked her what she considers unfaithful behavior.
“Liking photos is cheating,” she said at the 52-minute, 15-second mark.
“I don't think that's cheating,” Laboy responded. When Leray asked why, he said, “You could be scrolling on your page and accidentally like a picture.”
As the couple went back and forth, Leray eventually said, “I don't give a fuck if it's on accident. … You can hit the cheating button. Any like that you hit on any bitch page is fucking cheating.”
When he asked what else she views as cheating, the “Twinnem” rapper explained, “Fucking other girls is cheating. DMing other girls.”
That prompted Laboy to say, “Fucking and liking a picture are in the same category?” to which Leray said, “Yeah.”
“Might as well fuck the bitch at that point,” Laboy said, before adding, “I'm not going to do nothing.”
The pair first sparked dating rumors in September when Laboy posted a photo captioned, “My coi.” That same month, Leray chatted with LaBoy for his show, where she hinted that she was “entertaining somebody.”
In late January, Justin confirmed that he and Leray were still going strong with a picture of them kissing on his Instagram Story.
Last weekend, the two collaborated on an Instagram post, which included a clip of them from their recent Respectfully episode.
“Happy Valentine’s Day from the Laboy’s,” the caption read.