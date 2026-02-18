Photographer Alleges Ray J Used Fake Blood Tears for 'Attention'

A photographer is speaking after Ray J cried bloody tears during a recent concert and claiming that the incident was a hoax. On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), the R&B vocalist and reality television personality held a holiday performance at Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport, Louisiana. During his set, the 45-year-old had bleeding eyes and appeared to be wearing a bloody chest monitor. The concerning scene went viral, and the entertainer said that he’s been suffering from health problems. But the photographer who attended the concert claims that Ray J was seeking attention. "He loves the camera. He loves the attention. Anybody that knows him, it’s all theatrical," photographer Tommy Nard II told People.

"I'm behind the scenes, like, 'What are you doing?'“ Nard added. "I seen him literally put on the fake blood and things like that, and go out there with the crowd, which is very shocking that he’d do something like that.”

Last month, Ray J was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital for pneumonia and heart pains, which came after months of being separated from his wife of nine years, Princess Love. The former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star filed an order of protection against Ray J after the singer allegedly brandished a gun toward her during a Thanksgiving livestream, which has since been lifted. Following his hospitalization, Ray J claimed that he “almost died” through his recent health struggles and claimed that his heart is beating at “25 percent.” “But as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be alright. So thank you for all your prayers,” he told fans during in an Instagram reel last month.

As for Ray J’s Valentine’s Day show, his manager, Melinda Santiago, told People that although the entertainer has been “under the weather,” her artists “gotta do their job whether they are bleeding or not."