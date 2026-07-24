Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton is an NBA guard for the Indiana Pacers, drafted in 2020 following a standout collegiate career at Iowa State. He was born on February 29, 2000, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Known for his efficient scoring and precise passing, Haliburton combines high basketball IQ with versatility, contributing significantly on both offense and defense. His ability to shoot from deep range and make quick reads under pressure has established him as a reliable floor general early in his career. Haliburton’s defining feature is his exceptional court vision and tempo control, which distinguishes him from guards who rely more on athleticism. Fans and coaches value his calm, methodical approach to running an offense, especially his knack for creating open looks for teammates in clutch moments. His cerebral style fits seamlessly into the NBA’s shift toward smart, multifaceted guards who prioritize efficiency and decision-making over sheer athleticism.

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Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones attend the FIFA Gold Carpet before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Sports

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones Marry at Courthouse Before Formal Wedding

The Indiana Pacers star and Jones will have their formal wedding ceremony this coming weekend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
Jade Jones and Tyrese Haliburton attend the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Sports

Tyrese Haliburton, Jade Jones Honor Friend Who Died at Bachelorette Party: 'Our Biggest Cheerleader'

Tyrese Haliburton and his fiancée, Jade Jones, shared emotional tributes to their friend, Makenzi Kern.

Joe Price37 days ago
Makenzi Kern, Jade Jones, and Tyrese Haliburton
Life

Friend of Tyrese Haliburton's Fiancée Reportedly Dies During Bachelorette Party

The friend was attending Jones' bachelorette party on St. Barts.

Kris Seavers40 days ago
Split image of Cam'ron and Tyrese Haliburton.
Sports

Cam’ron Questions Tyrese Haliburton About Being Seen Only With White Women

Haliburton also sheds light on the viral video of several white women exiting a vehicle and heading into a party before him.

Jose Martinez95 days ago
Tyrese Haliburton and LeBron James in casual attire
Sports

LeBron James and Tyrese Haliburton Discuss Embracing the NBA’s ‘Villain’ Role

The two stars compared playoff intensity to wrestling and movie villains, explaining how silencing road crowds fuels their performances.

Mark Elibert172 days ago
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Puma Hali 1
Sneakers

Tyrese Haliburton's 'Hibiscus' Puma Hali 1 Releases in November

Here's what to know about the 'Hibiscus' Puma Hali 1.

Victor Deng267 days ago
Tyrese Haliburton talks to the media after the game.
Sports

Tyrese Haliburton Gets Trolled Over ‘Haliban’ Nickname on ‘Sundae Conversation’

The Indiana Pacers star previously stated he may never acknowledge the controversial nickname again.

Jose Martinez284 days ago
'Opal' Puma Hali 1
Sneakers

The 'Opal' Puma Hali 1 Is Releasing Early in Indianapolis

Here's where to buy Tyrese Haliburton's Puma Hali 1 'Opal.'

Victor Deng313 days ago
Tyrese Haliburton in a yellow Indiana Pacers jersey, passionately celebrating on the court with a cheering crowd in the background.
Sports

Tyrese Haliburton Shares How He Really Feels About Controversial 'Haliban' Nickname

Haliburton opened up about his injury recovery and that controversial nickname.

Brad Appleton332 days ago
Tyrese Haliburton Shades Fans Following SummerSlam Booing 'Love You Too!'
Sports

Tyrese Haliburton Shades Fans Following SummerSlam Booing: 'Love You Too!'

Haliburton is sidelined following surgery on a torn Achilles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo355 days ago
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A man proposes to a woman in front of a "WILL YOU MARRY ME" sign. They pose together outdoors, both smiling.
Sports

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones Get Engaged, Share Photos: ‘Our Next Chapter Begins’

"The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins," the couple said in a joint message announcing their engagement.

Jade Gomez362 days ago
Split image of Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Rivers.
Sports

Austin Rivers Says NBA Needs to ‘Adjust Something’ After Tyrese Haliburton Achilles Injury

Haliburton was the seventh NBA player to suffer a torn Achilles injury this season.

Jose Martinez396 days ago
Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark
Sports

Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark Have '24/7' Group Chat With Their Partners

“The four of us hang out all the time.”

Trey Alston407 days ago
(L) Lil Wayne performing with a microphone, wearing a black jacket and headband. (R) Tyrese Haliburton smiling in a Pacers jersey.
Sports

Lil Wayne’s Advice to Tyrese Haliburton: ‘Hang Ten Dude and Make Em Ride Ya Wave'

Wayne weighed in after Haliburton's Game 1 clutch shot.

Alex Ocho412 days ago

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