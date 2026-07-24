Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton is an NBA guard for the Indiana Pacers, drafted in 2020 following a standout collegiate career at Iowa State. He was born on February 29, 2000, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Known for his efficient scoring and precise passing, Haliburton combines high basketball IQ with versatility, contributing significantly on both offense and defense. His ability to shoot from deep range and make quick reads under pressure has established him as a reliable floor general early in his career.
Haliburton’s defining feature is his exceptional court vision and tempo control, which distinguishes him from guards who rely more on athleticism. Fans and coaches value his calm, methodical approach to running an offense, especially his knack for creating open looks for teammates in clutch moments. His cerebral style fits seamlessly into the NBA’s shift toward smart, multifaceted guards who prioritize efficiency and decision-making over sheer athleticism.